In sex crimes, statute of limitations varies

There are a lot of variables in Minnesota law that affect the statute of limitations in criminal sexual conduct cases, but it appears that charges could still be filed based on Erickson's allegations. It would be up to prosecutors to determine if there is enough evidence to proceed.

Information from the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault shows that since 1995, if the alleged victim is under age 18, the statute of limitations is nine years or within three years of filing a report with police. In 2000, the law was changed to say that there is no statute of limitations if a DNA sample is collected and preserved as part of the report. The law was tweaked in 2009 to clarify that the statute of limitations is the later of the nine years from the offense or three years of the police report. That clarification also applies to cases from incidents before 2009 where the statute of limitations had not yet run out.

So even if a person, who was a minor when a sexual assault occurs, waits 20 years to file a police report, there is still a three-year window to bring criminal charges.

Erickson, now 26 and living in Pennsylvania, detailed her allegations in a story published on www.bicycling.com and also in a piece through Jorge Newbery’s blog at huffingtonpost.com.

She did not name the man she says abused her. According to her account, the abuse began about nine years ago.

Caroline Palmer, public and legal affairs manager for the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault, said that even when an investigation begins, there is no guarantee a case will move forward.

"There are lots of factors that go into whether to charge a case," Palmer said.

And with cases that were not immediately reported "the longer you wait, the harder it is to prosecute," Palmer said.

In the Alexandria area, support is available for sexual assault victims through the Someplace Safe Douglas Advocacy Office at 700 Cedar Street, Suite 237, in Alexandria, or information is available online at www.someplacesafe.info/ or call (800) 974 - 3359.

A statewide list of support service providers can be found at rapehelpmn.org/find-help/.