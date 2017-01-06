Readying the rinks

Park workers have to wait until there are 11 to 12 inches of good ice to hold the weight of the hockey boards and the weight of the Zamboni, which is used to resurface the ice.

The rink at Legion Park is also available for casual ice skating fun.

This year's ice season is a bit ahead of last year. Last winter, the park department tried to clear snow off the Noonan Park pond on Dec. 27 but the front mount tractor with a snowblower dropped into the pond.

The city was able to put up only one of the two hockey rinks and didn't open the warming house until Jan. 15.

Skaters may check the city of Alexandria's website for the latest on Noonan Park and Legion Park.