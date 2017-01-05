Cold weather impacts candlelight hike at Lake Carlos State Park
Minnesota state parks and trails will host more than 30 candlelight events this winter, including one Lake Carlos State Park this Saturday, January 7.
Drop by any time between 6 and 9 p.m. to experience hiking with stars twinkling overhead and candles flickering on snow.
The 1.4-mile trail starts at the warming shelter (Lakeview) and is suitable for beginner-level hikers of all ages. Call (320) 852-7200 for information about the event. With not enough snow to groom, this will be a hike event. Snowshoes will not be rented, but participants are welcome to wear their own.
Park officials noted that because of predicted wind-chill falling around 30 below zero after 8 p.m., the event may end at that time for safety reasons, so to ensure you get to experience the hike, arrive at the park by 7:30 p.m.
After exploring the trails, visitors can warm up around a crackling fire and roast marshmallows or enjoy a hot beverage.