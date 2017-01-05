Drop by any time between 6 and 9 p.m. to experience hiking with stars twinkling overhead and candles flickering on snow.

The 1.4-mile trail starts at the warming shelter (Lakeview) and is suitable for beginner-level hikers of all ages. Call (320) 852-7200 for information about the event. With not enough snow to groom, this will be a hike event. Snowshoes will not be rented, but participants are welcome to wear their own.

Park officials noted that because of predicted wind-chill falling around 30 below zero after 8 p.m., the event may end at that time for safety reasons, so to ensure you get to experience the hike, arrive at the park by 7:30 p.m.

After exploring the trails, visitors can warm up around a crackling fire and roast marshmallows or enjoy a hot beverage.