Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Cold weather impacts candlelight hike at Lake Carlos State Park

    By Al Edenloff Today at 2:11 p.m.

    Minnesota state parks and trails will host more than 30 candlelight events this winter, including one Lake Carlos State Park this Saturday, January 7.

    Drop by any time between 6 and 9 p.m. to experience hiking with stars twinkling overhead and candles flickering on snow.

    The 1.4-mile trail starts at the warming shelter (Lakeview) and is suitable for beginner-level hikers of all ages.  Call (320) 852-7200 for information about the event.  With not enough snow to groom, this will be a hike event. Snowshoes will not be rented, but participants are welcome to wear their own.

    Park officials noted that because of predicted wind-chill falling around 30 below zero after 8 p.m., the event may end at that time for safety reasons, so to ensure you get to experience the hike, arrive at the park by 7:30 p.m.

    After exploring the trails, visitors can warm up around a crackling fire and roast marshmallows or enjoy a hot beverage.

    Explore related topics:Newscandlelight hikeLake Carlos State Park
    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
    Advertisement