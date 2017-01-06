Search
    Parkers Prairie to vote on liquor future

    By Al Edenloff Today at 6:00 a.m.

    Parkers Prairie residents will soon decide whether to allow other places other than the city liquor store to sell on-sale liquor.

    A special election for two split-liquor questions will take place Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Parkers Prairie City Hall.

    Here's how Question 1 is worded on the ballot: "The city of Parkers Prairie currently owns and operates a municipal liquor store. Shall the Parkers Prairie City Council be allowed to issue private on-sale licenses for the sale of intoxicating liquor to hotels and restaurants, as well as to clubs?"

    Question 2 asks: "Shall the Parkers Prairie City Council be allowed to issue on-sale licenses to restaurants, clubs and hotels for the sale of intoxicating liquor at retail on Sundays?"

    The Parkers Prairie Liquor Store has operated at a loss for at least the past three years, which triggered state-required public hearings about its future — whether it should be closed, sold or allowed to continue to operate.

    According to information filed with the Minnesota Auditor's Office, the liquor store lost $18,585 in 2013, $9,889 in 2014 and $72,335 in 2015.

    The Parkers Prairie Independent reported that the liquor store has cost taxpayers $289,792 over the past 11 years, or an average of $26,345 per year.

    The city has had to transfer money from its general fund to keep the store running.

    After a Dec. 19 hearing, the city council unanimously voted to continue operations for another year. The city has hired new liquor store managers to implement changes.

