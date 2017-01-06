Blood shortage at 'crisis level'

"The shortage is truly at a crisis level," said Jill Urke, director of laboratory services for Douglas County Hospital and Alexandria Clinic.

Urke said the Red Cross has had to cut back on the amount of Type O blood - both positive and negative - supplied to the hospital.

Urke said Type O negative is usually used in emergency situations. With Type O in short supply, health care providers have to make plans to have other specific blood types readily available.

The Red Cross said busy holiday schedules for many regular blood donors contributed to about 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than what was needed.

Snowstorms and severe weather have also impacted donations. Nearly 100 blood drives in Minnesota were forced to cancel in December, resulting in more than 3,100 blood donations going uncollected.

"Blood and platelet donations are critically needed in the coming days so that patients can continue to receive the lifesaving treatments they are counting on," Sue Thesenga, communications manager of the Red Cross Blood Services Region that includes Minnesota, said in a news release. "We encourage donors to invite a family member or friend to donate with them to help meet patient needs. Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in."

Making a donation usually takes about an hour.

"You never know when you're going to need to be a blood recipient. Please consider donating," Urke said. "Every unit of blood donated has the potential to save three patients."

Upcoming blood drives

Brandon

Jan. 10: Noon-6 p.m., Village Hall

Alexandria

Jan 12: 1-6 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran Church, 1204 N. Nokomis

Jan 16: 1-7 p.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, 420 Irving St.

Jan 17: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, 420 Irving St.

To find a blood donation opportunity or schedule an appointment to donate, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).