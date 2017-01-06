Fighting back at winter

When it comes to travel in Douglas County, the roadways are split by the state, county, city and townships. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is responsible for the interstate and state highways, the Douglas County Public Works Departments is responsible for all county roads, the city of Alexandria takes on the downtown area and side streets, and townships are responsible for the roads in their communities that are not state or county roads.

Routes and shifts also vary. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is the only entity equipped to run plows around the clock, as it has two drivers per plow.

"Shifts are typically from 3 in the morning until 11:30 (a.m.), and the next shift can come in noon to 8:30 p.m.," Minnesota Department of Transportation District 4 Instructor Lonnie Hoffman said. "But when it's snowing, we throw that right out the window. We'll run basically 24 hours."

For the county and city, running plows around the clock is more difficult so they concentrate on eight-hour shifts each day. The county splits 550 miles of roadway into 15 routes, with garages stationed around the county.

"We have six trucks out of Alex, two out of Kensington, four out of Brandon, three out of Miltona," said Public Works Director Dave Robley. "We have those outlying garages and they can respond in those areas a little more quickly rather than running everything out of Alexandria."

In Alexandria, the downtown area is the first priority.

"Usually we start at 3 in the morning, and do the downtown area right away," said Dane Bosl of the Alexandria Street Department. "That's all pretty well cleaned up by 7 a.m. when all the traffic hits."

Since this winter has been more intense than the past few, plows have been busier. Whereas county and state plows can push snow off the roadways, the city has been hauling many loads of snow from downtown to the airport and fairgrounds.

"We've probably hauled close to 2,000 loads of snow this year already, with 20 yards in a load," Bosl said. "It's a lot of snow and we haven't really had anything that big yet. Back in 2012, we had over 1,200 loads just off one storm."

Sharing storage

When it comes to the necessary resources for winter road maintenance, such as sand and salt, the state, county and city are in constant communication. All three store their sand and salt at a truck station located on 34th Avenue West in Alexandria, though there are other storage areas around the county as well. Some townships also store salt in Alexandria, while others have their own storage area.

At the truck station, the county and city share a salt storage bin, while the state has a separate bin. However, sometimes the three overlap and share resources.

"We're pretty much in constant contact about when to order and who's ordering," Bosl said. "A lot of it is dependent on budgets at end of year. If they (the county) have more money, they'll pick up some and then I'll pay them back the next year or vice versa. We work together a lot on the snow end of things."

"We order salt off the state contract which MnDOT bids annually, so we have a set price and estimate how many tons we're going to need and order off that through the winter," Robley said. "We generally replenish it after each storm unless it's a small event. We try to keep it full or at least enough on hand for the next round."

Sand or salt?

Sometimes straight salt may be used, while other times a sand and salt mixture will be applied to the roads.

"If it's below 10 or 15 degrees, the salt loses effectiveness," Robley said. "The colder it is, the less it works. ... In those cold temps, we tend to use sand, as there's more grit. But when you get above 15 degrees, salt works really well."

This winter in particular has been difficult to manage road conditions due to the ice that has been accumulating.

"Snow is a lot easier to deal with," Hoffman said. "Freezing rain and literally rain is really hard to handle."

When plows are out on the roads, travelers are asked to be patient and give plows space.

"Slow down and stay back," Bosl said. "That's the best thing I can say. The plow trucks, they're not designed to make fast stops and quick turns or anything like that. They're heavy and they're clumsy. Give us our time and we'll get them (the roads) shaped up again."