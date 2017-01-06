Search
    For the Record - Jan. 6, 2017

    Posted Today at 7:00 a.m.

    ALEXANDRIA CITY COUNCIL

    MONDAY, JAN. 9

    Location: City Hall, 704 Broadway St, Alexandria.

    1. 7 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance; invocation, public comments

    2. 7:05 p.m. Consent agenda — Approve Dec. 27 reg. minutes; approve December bills and authorize issuance; approve licenses and authorize issuance

    3. 7:10 p.m. Beginning Year Resolutions

    A. Designating official newspaper

    B. Designating depositories

    C. Changing council meetings that fall on holidays

    D. Designating elected and appointed officials to be covered by MN Workers' Comp

    4. 7:15 p.m. Viking Speedway racing schedule

    5. 7:20 p.m. Airport Manager Todd Roth — Bellanca building update

    6. 7:30 p.m. ALASD Executive Director Bruce Nelson — presentation on Lake Winona total maximum daily load study and potential wastewater treatment plan improvements

    7. 7:45 p.m. Action items:

    A. Authorization to advertise for two full-time retail clerk positions at Plaza Liquor

    B. Cable TV Commission application

    8. 7:50 p.m. City attorney's items of business

    9. 7:55 p.m. City administrator's items of business

    10. 8 p.m. Old and other business

    11. Adjournment

    Agenda as of Jan. 4, subject to change.

    RAINBOW RIDER

    TRANSIT BOARD

    THURSDAY, JAN. 12

    Location: Rainbow Rider office, Lowry

    1. 5 p.m. Approve agenda

    2. Election of officers

    a. Appoint additional (third) signature for checks

    3. Set 2017 meeting dates

    4. Set 2017 mileage rate

    5. Appoint 2017 clerk to board

    6. 2017 committee appointments: personnel and operations

    7. Approve minutes of Dec. 8

    8. Approve financial statements

    a. Warrant register

    b. Cash balance

    c. Budget report

    d. Accounts receivable

    9. Transit Ambassador committee reports: Douglas, Grant, Pope, Stevens, Todd and Traverse counties

    10. Operations committee report

    11. Personnel committee report

    12. Transit director report

    13. Operations manager statistics

