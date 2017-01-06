For the Record - Jan. 6, 2017
ALEXANDRIA CITY COUNCIL
MONDAY, JAN. 9
Location: City Hall, 704 Broadway St, Alexandria.
1. 7 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance; invocation, public comments
2. 7:05 p.m. Consent agenda — Approve Dec. 27 reg. minutes; approve December bills and authorize issuance; approve licenses and authorize issuance
3. 7:10 p.m. Beginning Year Resolutions
A. Designating official newspaper
B. Designating depositories
C. Changing council meetings that fall on holidays
D. Designating elected and appointed officials to be covered by MN Workers' Comp
4. 7:15 p.m. Viking Speedway racing schedule
5. 7:20 p.m. Airport Manager Todd Roth — Bellanca building update
6. 7:30 p.m. ALASD Executive Director Bruce Nelson — presentation on Lake Winona total maximum daily load study and potential wastewater treatment plan improvements
7. 7:45 p.m. Action items:
A. Authorization to advertise for two full-time retail clerk positions at Plaza Liquor
B. Cable TV Commission application
8. 7:50 p.m. City attorney's items of business
9. 7:55 p.m. City administrator's items of business
10. 8 p.m. Old and other business
11. Adjournment
Agenda as of Jan. 4, subject to change.
RAINBOW RIDER
TRANSIT BOARD
THURSDAY, JAN. 12
Location: Rainbow Rider office, Lowry
1. 5 p.m. Approve agenda
2. Election of officers
a. Appoint additional (third) signature for checks
3. Set 2017 meeting dates
4. Set 2017 mileage rate
5. Appoint 2017 clerk to board
6. 2017 committee appointments: personnel and operations
7. Approve minutes of Dec. 8
8. Approve financial statements
a. Warrant register
b. Cash balance
c. Budget report
d. Accounts receivable
9. Transit Ambassador committee reports: Douglas, Grant, Pope, Stevens, Todd and Traverse counties
10. Operations committee report
11. Personnel committee report
12. Transit director report
13. Operations manager statistics