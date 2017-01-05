Meet the new Pet of the Week: Rilee (w/video)

Rilee is a 10 to 11 month male lab and husky mix.

The LAHS says, "Rilee is a playful and energetic pup looking for a place to call home. He loves going for walks, playing with balls and being as close to you as possible!"

If you are interested in adopting Rilee, call the LAHS at (320) 759-2260.

The LAHS animal shelter is open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays (noon to 6 p.m.), Thursdays and Fridays (noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 3811 Nevada Street SW in Alexandria.