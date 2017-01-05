Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Meet the new Pet of the Week: Rilee (w/video)

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 9:15 a.m.
    1 / 2
    2 / 2

    The Echo Press and the Lakes Area Humane Society (LAHS) in Alexandria present this week’s “Pet of the Week” - Rilee.

    Rilee is a 10 to 11 month male lab and husky mix.  

    The LAHS says, "Rilee is a playful and energetic pup looking for a place to call home. He loves going for walks, playing with balls and being as close to you as possible!"

    If you are interested in adopting Rilee, call the LAHS at (320) 759-2260.

    The LAHS animal shelter is open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays (noon to 6 p.m.), Thursdays and Fridays (noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 3811 Nevada Street SW in Alexandria.

    Explore related topics:News
    Beth Leipholtz

    Beth is a reporter at the Echo Press. She graduated from the College of Saint Benedict in May 2015 with a degree in Communication and Hispanic Studies. Journalism has always been her passion, but she also enjoys blogging and graphic design. In her spare time, she's most likely at home with her boyfriend and three dogs.

    eleipholtz@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1233
    Advertisement
    randomness