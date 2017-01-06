Who puts on your lashes?

Chapin was renting space in a office building for $225 per month. With the change in the law, which occurred last May, she felt forced to move and is now renting space at a licensed salon and pays $595 per month. And, she is also paying $30 per month for professional liability insurance.

A licensed cosmetologist, Chapin said she was worried about getting into trouble by not being in a licensed salon once she found out it was part of the new rules.

"I was worried about losing my cosmetology license and fees that could be charged," said Chapin, who specializes in eyelash extensions and custom blend makeup. "I moved to a new salon and couldn't be happier. I'm happy to pay the extra rent knowing that I am among a few in town who are doing it right."

With Minnesota legislators now back in session, Chapin, along with others who perform eyelash extension services, are hoping the law becomes more clear as to what the rules and regulations really are. There seems to be plenty of confusion over who can actually perform the service, which has its fair share of safety concerns including the potential for infection of the cornea and eyelid.

Catrina Mairose, chief of staff, Minnesota Board of Cosmetologist Examiners in St. Paul, said that she is hoping after this legislative session, there will be new information for those who are hoping to only provide eyelash extension services.

The new law, she said, defines eyelash extensions and an eyelash technician license, but it doesn't grant the board the authority to issue or implement the new license type.

"Additional legislation will be necessary to create rules to guide and issue the eyelash extension technician license, such as training and educational requirements," said Mairose. "Essentially, the law created a skeleton for the license but we still need the rest of the body to make it work."

Currently, under the new law, Mairose said the only avenue for someone to provide eyelash extension services is to become licensed as a cosmetologist or an esthetician and work out of a licensed salon.

"With the growth in popularity of these services over the years, more non-licensees and licensees are obtaining 'certificates' from various eyelash extension education providers or manufacturers," said Mairose. "But, these certificates are not licenses to work and are not recognized by the Board of Cosmetology, nor is any certificate from a provider that is not board-approved."

She also noted if a salon allows an unlicensed person to perform a regulated service, the salon could face penalty from the Board in addition to the salon's designated manager and the unlicensed person.

So, to answer the question of who can legally provide the service of eyelash extensions, Mairose said that only licensed cosmetologists and estheticians can provide eyelash extension service in a licensed salon, as is within their scope of practice defined in Minnesota Rule 2105.0105.

The owner of Buku Lashes in Alexandria, Brenda Totz, said two local state legislators, Rep. Mary Franson and Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen, helped her get a law passed to have an eyelash extension specialty license in Minnesota.

"Eleven years ago, I emailed the Board of Cosmetology asking what the regulations for eyelash extensions in Minnesota were. I got an email back stating there were no regulations in Minnesota," said Totz. "I became certified, insured and started my own business 11 years ago."

When the issue came up last May, Totz said she was told she would have to at least become an esthetician and learn other services, even though she had no interest in providing any other services but eyelash extension.

She said the law passed last year was for eyelash extension speciality licenses and she said there are no rules and regulations in place.

"My understanding is that the Board of Cosmetology has authority to set these rules," said Totz. "There are others besides myself who are competent at eyelash extensions who are in the same situation. I personally feel there should be a competency test for anyone who wants to perform the service."

If you are not a licensed cosmetologist or esthetician, but want to offer the eyelash extension services, Mairose suggested to check with the Minnesota Board of Cosmetologists Examiners in June, which will be after the 2017 legislative session.

DANGERS OF EYELASH EXTENSIONS

The American Academy of Ophthalmology cautions consumers about the dangers of cosmetic eyelash extensions and the adhesives used to apply them. Eyelash extensions are synthetic fibers applied on the natural lashes for cosmetic reasons, using glue that contains formaldehyde, lead and benzoic acid. Specific dangers include infection of the cornea and/or eyelid, swelling of the eyelid or permanent or temporary loss of eyelashes.