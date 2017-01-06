Bidding on Rune Stone Park Visitor Center upcoming

Brad Bonk, Douglas County park superintendent, along with Adam Barnett from JLG Architects and Dave Robley, Douglas County public works director, presented an update of the park's master plan to the Douglas County commissioners at the Tuesday, Jan. 3, special board meeting.

Barnett told commissioners the design is still somewhat the same, but there have been some slight modifications. The parking lot will have some minor improvements that will make it comply with the American Disabilities Act.

In addition, Barnett said the glass and glazing was reduced by 25-30 percent. Bonk explained that they were able to save some costs by removing windows that would be obstructed by the venting in the building, as well as windows behind a sign wall on the entrance.

There is a fireplace built into the design, but Barnett said it would be bid as an alternative item to help keep the cost down. Otherwise, the county could get "donor dollars" to pay for it, he said.

Barnett broke down the cost of the project as follows:

• General construction: $593,000.

• Mechanical: $81,375.

• Electrical: $58,750.

• Civil: $102,000.

• Contingency (5 percent): $41,755

• Total construction: $876,880.

• Exhibit design and install: $100,000.

• Soft costs: $86,000.

• Total project cost: $1,062,880.

The bulk of the money — $800,000 — is coming from the legacy fund, which is a state grant geared toward the historic preservation administered by the Minnesota Historical Society. The county's portion will be the rest, which is a little more than $200,000.

"It is a very clean, simple design," said Barnett. "The wood used throughout helps to bring warmth to it. We wanted it to be nice, but to run as efficient as possible."

Jerry Rapp, one of the two new commissioners, asked if the center or park will have security cameras. Barnett said the plan does not call for them at this time.

Bonk said there seems to be a lot of respect for the Kensington Rune Stone Park and that there have not been issues in the past.

Robley said if need be, security cameras could always be added at a later date.

Although a completion date has not been set, Barnett said the project should be completed sometime this fall.