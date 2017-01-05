Law enforcement blotter: Wednesday, Jan. 4

Criminal damage to property, comp stating someone threw a rock through her window last night, appears to be a paintball that was fired from the roadway last night, took photos of damage, Alex.

Fraud, received a counterfeit $10 bill, unknown when received or from whom, put into evidence, Miltona.

Theft, had 3/4 tank gas when vehicle was parked yesterday, woke up this a.m. and tank was almost empty, no physical evidence due to wind/weather, vehicle was parked on the side of State Highway 27, Alex.

Public assist, has questions about a title on a car he just bought, spoke to seller on the phone and she will work with buyer to fix issues, Alex.

Property damage crash, bus vs. car, minor, Melvina Ln SW, Alex.

Check welfare of person, ex-girlfriend lost her job and is intoxicated, has history of suicide threats, very depressed today, Miltona.

Public assist, would like a deputy to call and talk to her daughter about the poor choices she's making, spoke with both and the situation seemed to be resolved and calmed down, Miltona.

Sexual assault report, daughter reported to her mother she got raped a while ago, would like to speak to a deputy about her options, incident would have happened in the city limits of Alexandria, information was sent to APD, Brandon.

Drug-related activity, ignore, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, owner's son picking up something, nothing further, Garfield.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Check welfare of person, employee is staying at hotel, claiming her identical twin is in a fire in Grant County, unable to locate party, advised Grant County.

Check welfare of person, male walking on McKay.

Public assist, resident of the nursing home stating she believes there is a water-main broken due to the amount of ice out there, it appears there is some liquid coming from the building on the corner, will pass info on to City Hall.

Property damage crash, minor, 44th Ave W/State Hwy 29 S.

Sexual assault report, requesting to speak with an officer in reference to daughter.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Property damage crash, 30th Ave W.

Traveler’s aid, assisted with gas money.

Property damage crash, vehicles backed into one another, Broadway St.

Check welfare of person, ex-girlfriend of party was video chatting with him and he was acting strangely, has a issues with drugs, she would like a check, male said he was just upset and arguing with comp, he said his dad is home and didn't need to hear what was going on so he came outside to try and cool down, person one transported to ER for evaluation.

Suspicious activity, comp stating someone kicked her door in again, cleared the house and all was clear.

Drug-related activity, go to the welcome center and speak to comp about some possible drug activity, maintenance done on apartment and suspicious about moonshine being in apartment, person one cited for underage of 21 liquor possession.

Drug-related activity, saw neighbors smoking marijuana, smell of marijuana from entryway, however doesn't appear to be coming from suspect apartment at this time.

Check welfare of person, child’s father is not letting her speak to her daughter and she is worried about her safety with his mental health, no one was at residence, left message with person one and informed comp of findings.

Order for protection violation, comp stating person one is violating their current order.

Snowmobile complaints, snowmobilers on Birch Ave, unable to locate.

Suspicious vehicle, black truck stopped and turned off its lights, complainant stated is seems weird that someone would park and sit there.

Hit and run, visiting a friend vehicle was hit in the parking lot overnight, 22nd Ave.

Juvenile trouble, son did not come home after leaving a friend’s two hours ago, parents are currently driving around town looking for him, son contacted father before response, nothing further.

