Driver who fled police, crashed into pole is sentenced

Colton Scott Armstrong was sentenced to 13 months in the St. Cloud prison on the felony charge of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle but it was stayed three years, meaning he won't have to serve the time if he stays out of trouble.

He also was sentenced to 122 days at the Douglas County Jail but was given credit for the 122 days he already spent behind bars while his case proceeded. As a result, he was released for chemical treatment Wednesday.

Judge David Battey also ordered Armstrong to pay $7,515 in restitution and $135 in fines and fees.

Seventeen conditions were attached to the sentence while he serves three years of supervised probation. He must complete chemical dependency treatment, obey its recommendations, avoid alcohol, not possess firearms, keep in contact with his probation agent and meet other obligations.

As part of a plea agreement, two misdemeanor charges — reckless driving and driving with a revoked license — were dismissed.

The chase began Sept. 6 when an Alexandria police officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Birch Avenue and Glacier Avenue for a traffic violation. The driver, later identified as Armstrong, failed to stop and sped away.

Armstrong drove through the grass at Nordic Trails Golf Course on two occasions and also went off the road and drove through yards on County Road 120, according to police.

An officer attempted to position a squad car for a pursuit intervention technique, known as a PIT maneuver, to use the squad car to impede Armstrong's car. However, the officer lost control of the squad car and it struck a tree.

Meanwhile, deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and officers from the Minnesota State Patrol joined the pursuit, which reached speeds of 90 mph.

Deputies used the PIT maneuver near the area of County Road 5 and County Road 6 and disabled Armstrong's vehicle. It left the road and struck a power pole.

Armstrong had an outstanding warrant for his arrest stemming from a domestic abuse charge out of Grant County.

This wasn't the first time Armstrong ended up in court for trying to elude authorities. He was charged with fleeing a peace officer on foot in September 2014 and again in October 2015. Both charges, which were misdemeanors, were eventually dismissed after Armstrong pleaded guilty to other charges — theft of a motor vehicle in one case, and illegally possessing a firearm in the other.