Law enforcement blotter: Tuesday, Jan. 3

Suspicious activity, reporting someone she knows may have hacked into her phone, had questions about an ex and family members, Alex.

Suspicious activity, former home renter stopped at his home to find her cat and its kittens and was harassing him, she has also been sending harassing messages to him on Facebook, left driving a big white truck, person one showed up at comp's unannounced and was acting bizarre, comp advised to seek order for protection or restraining order, Evansville.

Check welfare of person, comp stating his sister's husband is on meth and called and threatened his life, comp stating his sister is in danger, made contact by phone with person one who stated she was fine, stated she did hang up on the comp and at this time did not want to speak to him, Brandon.

Assault, male stating someone just assaulted him, comp reported suspect assaulted comp over money owed, suspect left prior to arrival, Carlos.

Check welfare of person, checking on male that hasn't been heard from in a couple of days, person one was OK, he was burning wood from inside the house in a garbage can but he vented it out one of the windows, he requested coffee and matches, officer got both for him, Garfield.

Burglary, came home from work with belongings missing from home, TV taken from the residence, Parkers Prairie.

Public assist, comp’s door found open, would like deputy to go through house since she is home alone tonight, no signs of forced entry, appeared as if the door had not been pulled shut tight when she left this morning, walked through home with comp, Alex.

Public assist, public works permit, Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Public assist, issues with her ex coming around her home, spoke with her about her options, she is going to tell him to stop contacting her and that he is not welcome at her house anymore.

Property damage crash, F-250 pickup with a white topper hit a pole, State Hwy 29 S.

Juvenile trouble, incident happened outside of school.

Child protection issue, report received by Douglas County Social Services.

Violation of restraining order, reporting her husband is using the jail phone system to contact her through her dad.

Theft, reporting her daughter's iPhone was stolen today.

Public assist, parent is there to pick up child but does not have legal right, the other parent does not want child to be released to that parent so the caller would like to have them removed from property, subject left property before officers arrived.

Property damage crash, minor, Co Rd 46 SE/S Broadway St.

Snowmobile complaint, two yellow/black sleds last seen northbound.

Stolen vehicle, comp went inside to get her child while her car was running, 2010 white Ford Edge with MN golf license plate.

Public assist, comp had to move out of rental tonight and has no place to stay, tenant was given a letter by landlord to vacate, they will be staying the night and leaving tomorrow.

Public assist, would like to speak to officer in regards to issues stemming from stolen vehicle, comp stated he is getting stopped by law enforcement because he knows female party in log that has a warrant, comp believes female is staying with another known male party in Parkers Prairie.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.