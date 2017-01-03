County swears in two new commissioners

Englund now represents District 1 and Rapp represents District 3.

Douglas County Assessor Keith Albertsen was also sworn in, something the assessor does every four years. This position is appointed, not elected, but whoever holds the position must still take the oath of office.

The county board took action on several items during its organizational meeting and special meeting, which both took place Tuesday, Jan. 3:

• Approved Jim Stratton as board chair, Owen Miller as vice chair and appointed Douglas County Coordinator/Human Resources Director Heather Schlangen as the board's secretary/clerk.

• Approved meeting dates and times for the 2017 calendar year.

• Approved committee meetings for the commissioners.

• Approved the Echo Press as the official newspaper of the county for publication of all its required legal notices.

• Approved 19 financial institutions as depositories and/or investment brokers of funds for Douglas County during the upcoming year.

• Approved a bid from Shutter's Tire and Auto for the vehicle maintenance of Douglas County vehicles.

• Approved the appointments for the county's planning commission, including Jerry Johnson, Gerhard Thoennes, Brian Niehoff, Russ Niskanen, Les Zimmerman and Jim Stratton.

• Approved paying yearly dues to the National Association of Counties, $720; Association of Minnesota Counties, $15,313; and Minnesota Rural Counties Caucus, $2,100.

• Approved a contract between the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the city of Miltona for law enforcement services. Terms of the service include but are not limited to: the city of Miltona will pay the county $38.67 per hour for law enforcement protection during the term of the contract — Jan. 1 through Dec. 31. — and will include 20 hours per month and 24-hour call and general service. Additional hours may be added. The contract can be canceled with a 30-day written notice.

• Approved contracts between social services and Productive Alternatives, Inc. and Rainbow Rider.

• Approved the purchase of a snow plow truck, a trailer and a vehicle lease program through Enterprise Fleet Management for Public Works.