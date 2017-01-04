ASK A TROOPER: Can a vehicle have a prescription window tint?

Answer: It is not necessary to notify the Department of Public Safety (DPS) Driver Vehicle Services (DVS) in Minnesota. DVS doesn't place window tint/medical restriction on the driver's license or on the vehicle's restriction. The driver will need to have a prescription or proof from their doctor regarding the medical need to have tinted windows below the 50 percent light transmittance plus or minus 3 percent.

The proper document will need to be in the vehicle to show law enforcement upon request. The document will need to specifically state the minimum percentage that light transmittance may be reduced to satisfy the prescription or medical needs of the patient; and the prescription or statement contains an expiration date, which must be no more than two years after the date the prescription or statement was issued.

If the window tint is below the state minimum of 50 percent light transmittance, that vehicle may be stopped by law enforcement, as the officer will not be aware of the medical exemption.

In Minnesota, you can have your windows tinted to a light transmittance of 50 percent, but not less. Light transmittance is the amount of light that is required to pass through both the window and the tint film.

Send questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota to Trp. Jesse Grabow — Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205.

Follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at jesse.grabow@state.mn.us.

ALLOWED TINT

• No vehicle can have any tint to the front windshield.

• Passenger cars are limited to 50 percent on all side and rear windows.

• Pickups, vans and SUVs are limited to 50 percent on the front side windows.

• Pickups, vans and SUVs are not limited on the rear side and rear windows, can be less than 50 percent behind the front seat.

• Squad cars, limousines and vehicles used to transport human remains by a funeral establishment are not limited to the side and rear windows.