YOU ASKED: What's with the military airplanes at the airport?

"With all the things going on in the world today, I can't help but think the worst. Do you think the people of Alexandria have something to worry about?" the reader asked.

For answers, the newspaper turned to Todd Roth, airport manager.

"As for military aircraft coming into the airport at night, there is none that I know of," said Roth.

However, he explained that periodically the airport will have a C-130 from the Air Force Reserve out of Minneapolis doing practice approaches at the Alexandria airport.

In addition, he said that sometimes a Chinook helicopter from the Minnesota Air Guard out of St. Cloud will do the same thing.

He said that these types of aircraft, however, wouldn't easily be seen at night because of the darkness.

"It is very likely people are seeing the LifeLink III helicopter, which does fly at all hours," he said, adding that it has a red rotating beacon that is always on when it is running and highly visible.

One other aircraft it could possibly be, said Roth, although again, in the dark it would be hard to see, is a plane used by Bemidji Air that hauls UPS boxes in and out often.

"The plane has an old Army Corps symbol on the side of it," he said. "But again, if it's at night, my guess is it's the LifeLink with its red beacon."

But with any of the flight traffic, Alexandria residents should have nothing to worry about.

• • •

To submit a You Asked question, email jbeach@echopress.com.