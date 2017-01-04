Search
    YOU ASKED: What's with the military airplanes at the airport?

    By Celeste Edenloff Today at 9:00 a.m.

    Flashing red lights at night over Chandler Field at the Alexandria Municipal Airport has one reader wondering what is going on.

    The reader noticed a lot of activity at the airport and thought it looked like military aircraft flying in and out of the airport.

    "With all the things going on in the world today, I can't help but think the worst. Do you think the people of Alexandria have something to worry about?" the reader asked.

    For answers, the newspaper turned to Todd Roth, airport manager.

    "As for military aircraft coming into the airport at night, there is none that I know of," said Roth.

    However, he explained that periodically the airport will have a C-130 from the Air Force Reserve out of Minneapolis doing practice approaches at the Alexandria airport.

    In addition, he said that sometimes a Chinook helicopter from the Minnesota Air Guard out of St. Cloud will do the same thing.

    He said that these types of aircraft, however, wouldn't easily be seen at night because of the darkness.

    "It is very likely people are seeing the LifeLink III helicopter, which does fly at all hours," he said, adding that it has a red rotating beacon that is always on when it is running and highly visible.

    One other aircraft it could possibly be, said Roth, although again, in the dark it would be hard to see, is a plane used by Bemidji Air that hauls UPS boxes in and out often.

    "The plane has an old Army Corps symbol on the side of it," he said. "But again, if it's at night, my guess is it's the LifeLink with its red beacon."

    But with any of the flight traffic, Alexandria residents should have nothing to worry about.

    • • •

    To submit a You Asked question, email jbeach@echopress.com.

    Celeste Edenloff

    Celeste Edenloff is a reporter for the Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area for about 18 years. Celeste worked as a reporter for the newspaper from May of 1999 to February 2011, and is looking forward once again to sharing the stories of the people of Alexandria and surrounding areas. A self-labeled fitness freak, Celeste also works part-time as a group fitness instructor and personal trainer and enjoys running and participating in races.  

     

    cedenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1242
