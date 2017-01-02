Search
    UPDATED with ID: After chase, footprints lead to snowmobiler’s arrest

    By Beth Leipholtz on Jan 2, 2017 at 4:47 p.m.

    A man suspected of snowmobiling while drunk was able to outrun officers, despite crashing on a frozen lake, but his footprints later led to his arrest.

    The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Jere Dosdall, 47, of Alexandria.

    According to a release from the sheriff’s office, at 1:54 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, the Alexandria Police Department received a complaint of an intoxicated snowmobiler at the Pilot Travel Station at county roads 45 and 46 in Alexandria. Officers from the police department and the sheriff’s office responded to the truck stop, where a deputy spotted the snowmobiler as he was preparing the leave. The suspect saw the deputy, then fled to the north.

    A second deputy picked up the snowmobiler on County Road 45 and activated his emergency lights as he drove on the shoulder of the road. The suspect turned and saw the deputy, then took off in the ditch at high speed.

    The snowmobiler fled west and onto Lake Latoka, where he crashed on the ice. However, he was able to upright his snowmobile and continue driving. He was last seen southbound crossing under the Interstate 94 bridge onto Little Latoka.

    Patrol vehicles and a Douglas County Sheriff's Office snowmobile searched the area. Deputies found  the suspect’s snowmobile on Lake Latoka near Latoka Drive Southwest. Footprints lead deputies to a nearby residence, where they contacted the snowmobile owner.

    The man, later identified as Dosdall, was arrested for suspected driving while intoxicated and fleeing peace officers.

    Beth Leipholtz

    Beth is a reporter at the Echo Press. She graduated from the College of Saint Benedict in May 2015 with a degree in Communication and Hispanic Studies. Journalism has always been her passion, but she also enjoys blogging and graphic design. In her spare time, she's most likely at home with her boyfriend and three dogs.

    eleipholtz@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1233
    randomness