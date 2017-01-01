Man arrested after leading officers on snowmobile chase

A second deputy picked up the snowmobiler on County Road 45 and activated his emergency lights as he drove on the shoulder of the road. The suspect turned and saw the deputy, then took off in the ditch at a high rate of speed. He fled west and onto Lake Latoka, where he crashed on the ice. However, he was able to upright his snowmobile and continue driving. He was last seen southbound crossing under the I-94 bridge onto Little Latoka.

A search of the area was done using patrol vehicles and a Douglas County Sheriff's Office snowmobile. The suspect’s snowmobile was located on Lake Latoka near Latoka Drive SW. Footprints lead deputies to a nearby residence, where they made contact with the snowmobile owner. He was arrested for suspected driving while intoxicated and fleeing peace officers.

The investigation is ongoing, and this story will be updated with information as it becomes available.