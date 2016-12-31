Christmas Bird Count turns up numerous species

The count took place from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and had about 12 participants who split into different areas of the county to observe bird activity. They were lead by Lake Carlos State Park area naturalist Ben Eckhoff.

The information that was collected during the count is used to track migration patterns and changes in winter bird species abundance throughout North America.

According to Eckhoff, this year’s count was a little abnormal.

“Some of the normal things we see...we maybe only saw a few or none of them which is a little unusual compared to normal years,” he said. “But we saw new species like the crossbills and the grouse which is not really new it’s just that we don’t normally see them on the count. Also, I don’t know that we’ve ever had multiple owls on the count, especially during the day.”

Watch for more information about the Christmas Bird Count, including number totals, in the Jan. 6 issue of the Echo Press.