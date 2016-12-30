Driver in two high-speed chases sentenced

Curt Matthew Craven was sentenced to 17 months in the St. Cloud Correctional Facility for each felony conviction of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. The sentences were stayed for three years, meaning he won't have to serve the prison time if he stays out of trouble.

Judge Ann Carrott also sentenced him to one year in the Douglas County Jail for each crime.

He was credited for 154 days he spent behind bars while his first case proceeded through the system and was credited with 134 days of jail time after the second chase.

His remaining jail time will be served concurrently, and he won't be released from jail until he completes a chemical use assessment.

He was also ordered to pay a total of $5,632 in restitution, fines and fees.

The first chase began in downtown Alexandria on July 23.

Craven was charged with fleeing police, second-degree driving while intoxicated for refusing to submit to chemical testing, which is a gross misdemeanor, and four misdemeanors — reckless driving, criminal damage to property, driving with a revoked license and driving 95 mph in a 55-mph zone.

As part of a plea agreement, all charges were dismissed except for the felony.

The second chase happened Aug. 19, starting on the 1300 block of County Road 22 NW in Alexandria.

Craven reportedly rear-ended another man's vehicle twice. The two men knew each other because they each had a relationship with the same woman.

Officers located Craven's truck on County Road 45 at the intersection with 34th Avenue and attempted to initiate a felony stop. Craven failed to pull over and a chase began. He eventually stopped near the Viking Lakes Village Trailer Park but refused to obey officers' commands to get on the ground.

Officers stunned him with a Taser in order to handcuff him and had to carry him to the squad car. Once officers got him in the car, he kicked the inside of the squad car continually, causing damage to the door and window bars, according to authorities.

For that incident, Craven was charged with second-degree assault, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, both felonies, along with gross misdemeanors of drunken driving and driving with a canceled license, and three misdemeanors — reckless driving, criminal damage to property and obstruction of the legal process.

As part of a plea agreement, all charges except for the fleeing charge were dismissed.