Minnesotans killed in Florida plane crash identified

The crash Tuesday night of the 2009 single-engine Epic LT plane — which left the Willmar airport earlier that day — killed the pilot, Daryl Ingalsbe, 67, of Spicer, and Deb Osborn Solsrud, 51, of New London.

The two were traveling to Ingalsbe's second home in Spruce Creek, located near Daytona Beach, Fla.

Ingalsbe was president and CEO of Independent Technologies Inc., which is based in Blair, Nebraska, but has multiple branches, including a facility in New London.

According to its website, the company sells communication and diagnostic products for telecommunications, power utilities, cable TV, energy and information technology markets.

The company issued a brief statement Thursday saying they had "suffered a tragic loss" when Ingalsbe died in the plane crash.

"We offer our sincerest condolences and prayers to Daryl's family, friends and his family of employees," the statement said.

"We also offer sincerest condolences and prayers to the family and friends of his very good friend, Deb Solsrud of New London, who also died in the crash."

Nephew Scott Ingalsbe said his uncle "cared a lot about his employees and his family" and that his employees "were all kind of like family."

Daryl Ingalsbe and his twin brother, Dave, grew up with "very little" but joined the Army together, studied electronics together and started the business together with several other partners, said Scott Ingalsbe, who is Dave's son.

Last year the team celebrated 30 years of being in business.

"They were proud of that, and rightly so," said Scott Ingalsbe, adding that his uncle remained "humble" despite his business success.

"I think of my Uncle Daryl as an extremely hard-working guy," he said. "Nothing was ever given to him."

He said Daryl Ingalsbe had just spent Christmas with his grandchildren and other family members and was making one of his frequent trips to Florida when the crash happened.

Solsrud, who was a well-known and respected professional and volunteer, worked as the community survey program director for School Perceptions, a public opinion research firm for schools. In the past she had been the marketing director for Ridgewater College.

Solsrud was an active volunteer in the New London-Spicer School District where district officials praised her work to pass a technology levy for the district and for being a charter member of the Parent Teacher Organization.

Ingalsbe and Solsrud had traveled together on the experimental plane before, including a 21-day trip around the world in July with about a dozen other pilots flying similiar Epic airplanes.

By all accounts, Ingalsbe was an experienced pilot, had no history of accidents and had a medical certification on his license that was up to date, according to information from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Preliminary accident information indicates Ingalsbe was attempting to land the plane on a private airport called Spruce Creek as fog was rolling in, reducing visibility to about a quarter of a mile.

According to aeronautical charts, the small airport is not equipped with services that would help pilots land in inclement weather, unlike the Daytona Beach International Airport located about seven miles away.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported Thursday that heavy fog in the area at the time of the crash had diverted several commercial flights from Daytona Beach International Airport. Investigators did not say if weather was a factor in the crash.

According to the records of the flight pattern, Ingalsbe left the Willmar airport around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and landed at the Millington, Tenn., airport at about 2:30 p.m. Central Standard Time. The plane stayed on the ground for less than a half-hour before taking off for the final leg of the trip to Florida.

Records indicate the plane was traveling at 27,000 feet and made a steady descent to the runway.

Audio between Ingalsbe and a control tower does not indicate there is any concern or problem, said Robert Katz, a corporate pilot and instructor from Dallas, who closely watches airplane accidents to use as a teaching tool for himself and other pilots.

"Nothing is out of the ordinary in that audio. He's not panicking," Katz said. "You won't get any clues from that audio."

As the plane approached the airport, it was traveling 90 mph at 200 feet when it accelerated and ascended to 700 feet as it apparently missed an attempt to land on the runway. The last reading at 5:57 p.m. shows the plane at 900 feet.

The plane crashed at 5:58 Eastern Standard Time in a residential area, narrowly missing two homes. No one on the ground was injured.

Katz said it can be risky landing at private airports at night and in fog when there are not FAA-approved instrument approach procedures in place. He said it's possible Ingalsbe became disoriented in the fog, became incapacitated for some reason or perhaps the plane ran out of gas.

He said every accident offers unfortunate lessons for other pilots.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Funeral services for Solsrud will be at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 3 at the Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Service in Muskego, Wis. Visitation will be held a half-hour prior to the service.

Funeral services for Ingalsbe are pending with the Campbell-Aman Funeral Home in Blair, Neb.