2016: A year of surprises, sadness

Work began on a $15 million expansion at the Douglas County Hospital while another $15 million project — a two-year effort on Minnesota Highway 29 and Interstate 94 — finally came to an end.

There were also shining success stories, like the Alexandria girls track team winning its first-ever state title and the Parkers Prairie baseball team's amazing run that went all the way to the state championship.

The Echo Press editorial team looked back on all the stories that made headlines in 2016 and came up with this list of the top five.

Helicopter crash

A medical helicopter crash along the shore of Lake Winona on Sept. 17 at 2:07 a.m. seriously injured three crew members and made statewide news.

The North Memorial Health Care helicopter was on its way to pick up a patient from the Douglas County Hospital when it crashed north of the Alexandria Municipal Airport. There were no patients on board.

The three crew members were pilot Joshua Jones, 47, flight nurse Scott Scepaniak, 44, and flight paramedic Miles Weske, 34. The most seriously injured was Weske, who has had multiple surgeries on his spine, as well as ones to repair a broken femur and broken ankle. The two other crew members were hospitalized and later discharged.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board investigated and determined that weather played a major role in the crash. Records from the airport said visibility was at 9 miles at 2:01 a.m., six minutes before the crash, with broken clouds at 400 feet, a temperature and dew point both at 57 degrees. By 2:09 a.m., visibility had dropped to 4 miles.

Crime news

As is often the case, crime news accounted for many front-page stories in 2016.

Five in particular stand out:

• On March 10, Nickolas McArdell of Starbuck was sentenced in Douglas County District Court to one year in jail for interfering with the body of Laura Schwendemann, who was found dead in a Forada corn field on Oct. 26, 2015.

The sentencing put an end to a case that gripped the region after Schwendemann, an 18-year-old University of Minnesota-Morris student from Starbuck, was reporting missing on Oct. 14, 2015. She was last seen leaving an Alexandria gas station with McArdell.

After her body was found near Forada, McArdell told investigators that he and Schwendemann were driving around the county on the night she disappeared, injecting methamphetamine.

He said that at one point she stopped breathing and he couldn't find a pulse. Panicked, he drove to a corn field and left her body there.

County Attorney Chad Larson didn't try to prosecute McArdell for causing Schwendemann's death, saying the evidence didn't support it.

Last session, the state Legislature passed "Laura's Law" that elevated the misdemeanor crime of tampering with a body to a felony.

• An officer-involved shooting happened near downtown Alexandria on Aug. 2.

Adam Jo Klimek, 31, of Carlos was shot and killed by two agents with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which was conducting an undercover operation involving the solicitation of minors.

After Klimek was told he was under arrest, he showed a knife and charged three agents, according to investigators. Klimek died at the scene.

Douglas County Attorney Chad Larson investigated the shooting and cleared the agents involved, saying it was a justifiable use of force done in self-defense.

• A bold bank robbery at U.S. Bank stunned the community on May 9. A woman wearing dark sunglasses handed a teller a note demanding money and then fled the scene.

Two days later, a suspect matching the woman's description robbed a bank in Laramie, Wyoming, about 800 miles southwest of Alexandria.

• On Oct. 28, Jay Johannes Holmgren, 37, of Evansville was shot and killed by Stevens County Sheriff's Deputy Ron Hensinger after he reportedly pointed his handgun at a group of law officers following a three-county, 50-mile chase.

The shooting happened about 90 minutes after Holmgren was approached by a Stevens County deputy, who found Holmgren alone, apparently slumped over in a pickup near Donnelly.

After his vehicle was stopped, Holmgren fled on foot and was 25 yards away from law officers when he pointed his handgun at them and then was shot, according to authorities.

• A fire from three years ago made news again when an owner of the Blue Smoke BBQ in Alexandria, David Galbraith, was charged with three felonies on July 7 — conspiring to commit arson in the first degree, theft by swindle and insurance fraud.

The criminal complaint alleges that in August 2013, Galbraith, the co-owner of Blue Smoke BBQ, paid the manager of the restaurant to burn down the building so he could collect more than $266,000 in insurance proceeds at a time when the business was financially failing.

An omnibus hearing to consider evidence in the case is scheduled for March 9.

Fiery escapes

There were a spate of fires in the county this past year.

On Oct. 12, a fire caused more than $1.2 million damage to the home of Dr. Fred and Sarah Townsend on Lakeside Drive in Alexandria.

Forada, Garfield, Carlos and Osakis departments were called in to assist the Alexandria Fire Department, using tankers to haul water to the fire scene. The home was the same one where an air ambulance helicopter crashed on Sept. 17.

The fire was likely an electrical fire that started in the garage attic area.

The couple escaped unharmed but lost nearly all their belongings in the blaze. They have since moved to a new home.

It was the fourth fire in less than a week in Douglas County. The others were a house fire in Garfield, a tow truck fire near Miltona and a garage fire in south Alexandria.

On Dec. 9, five children, ages 5, 8, 11, 16 and 17, and a mother survived a house fire that happened on the 400 block of Unumb Drive.

Firefighters were able to rescue the mother, Amanda Scott, who was flown to a Twin Cities hospital.

Fire Chief Jeff Karrow credited smoke detectors for waking up the three smaller children.

The fire started in the kitchen.

Another fire-related incident that made news happened on Nov. 6 on the 500 block of Broadway. The fire itself was small; a police officer used an extinguisher to put it out. But the aftermath led to an arrest and an unusual chase, all captured on a squad car video.

After the fire was out, police found a woman, Jennifer Hillard, 35, hiding in the ceiling tiles of the apartment. They placed her in a squad car as a possible arson suspect but the woman squeezed through an 11-inch gap in the back window and sped off in the squad car. She drove east on Douglas County Road 82 at speeds of more than 100 mph, when officers began to give chase.

She was eventually stopped by Minnesota State Patrol troopers who put down spike strips near Sauk Centre. She was charged with arson, theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing a peace officer, driving while impaired, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving and speeding.

Three drownings

Summer fun on the lakes turned tragic in Douglas County when three men drowned in separate incidents. Local law enforcement can't recall three drownings occurring in one summer before.

Scott Gagner, 55, of Miltona, drowned in Lake Miltona on June 11 after he went overboard on the west side of the lake. After an extensive search effort, Gagner's body was found.

Nine days later, Glenn Steffen, 61, of South St. Paul, drowned on Lake Andrew south of Alexandria.

Steffen left to go fishing at about 3:30 that afternoon but did not return as scheduled at 5:30 p.m. His empty boat was found floating empty a couple hours later. After a ground, water and air search, Steffen's body was found in the water that night.

The third drowning happened Aug. 27 when Brandon Randt, 29, of Garfield fell from a boat on Lake L'Homme Dieu. Randt, a mechanic for Alex Auto and Marine, was test driving a new Lund Alaskan aluminum fishing boat for the dealership.

Fatal crashes

Crashes claimed several lives in Douglas County this past year.

Amber Lynn Martinson, 28, of Alexandria, died from injuries she suffered in a two-vehicle crash near Nelson on July 16. It occurred at the intersection of County Road 9 and County Road 73. Martinson worked at the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson.

On July 30, Patrick Anderson, 45, of Hoffman died in an all-terrain vehicle crash near Kensington. He was driving the ATV southeast on Highway 55 when he attempted to turn east down a side road and crossed in front of a car that was traveling northwest. Anderson was the activities director for West Central Area Schools.

On Aug. 22, the body of Alan Thomas, an Osakis man who was missing for more than two weeks, was found inside his vehicle, which crashed off of Interstate 94. The vehicle was found upside down in a ravine near West Union.

On Sept. 27, a three-vehicle crash left two people dead and closed Interstate 94 between Osakis and Alexandria for several hours. The crash near milepost 112 involved a Freightliner semitrailer, a GMC Sierra pickup truck, and a Volvo semitrailer. The driver of the Sierra, Calvin Hess, 40, of Kenmare, North Dakota, and his passenger, Myron Bishop, 39, of Thompson Falls, Montana, were killed.

