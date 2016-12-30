For the Record - Dec. 30, 2016

9 a.m. Call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; invocation; approve agenda

9:05 a.m. Administer ceremonial oath of office to two new commissioners

9:10 a.m. Nomination for chairperson; nomination for vice-chairperson; appoint board secretary/clerk; establish meeting dates and times for 2017; approve 2017 commissioner committee assignments; appoint AMC delegates; appoint Planning Commission members; approve memberships to professional associations; approve 2017 NACo dues; approve 2017 AMC dues

9:15 a.m. Char Rosenow, Auditor-Treasurer

1. Legal publication bid

2. Delegation of depositories

9:20 a.m. Heather Schlangen, County Coordinator

1. 2017 bids — vehicle maintenance

Adjourn.

SPECIAL MEETING

9:25 a.m. Call to order; approve agenda; approve minutes of Dec. 20

9:25 a.m. Troy Wolbersen, Sheriff

1. 2017 Miltona patrol service contract

9:30 a.m. Laurie Bonds, Community Human Services Director

1. Approve contracts

2. Request to fill Social Worker vacancy

3. Request to fill Office Services Supervisor vacancy

9:35 a.m. Char Rosenow, Auditor/Treasurer

1. Bills

2. Permission to sign CLA engagement letter

9:40 a.m. Dave Robley, Public Works Director

1. Resolution: proceeds from sale of tax forfeited property

2. Approve purchase of snow plow truck

3. Approve vehicle lease through Enterprise Fleet Mgmt

4. Approve purchase of trailer

5. Lake Brophy Park grant update

6. Kensington Rune Stone Park Visitor Center update

7. Authorize to advertise for bids on Kensington Run Stone Visitor Center

10 a.m. Heather Schlangen, County Coordinator

1. Approve the recommendation for Public Employment HR Consulting

Items from the floor

Adjourn

Agenda as of Dec. 28 — subject to change.