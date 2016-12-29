Law enforcement blotter: Wednesday, Dec. 28

Public assist, requesting extra patrol for the New Year's weekend, Alex.

Public assist, her brother is staying at their cabin and she wants him out, advised comp of the eviction process, Alex.

Crash with two or more vehicles, unknown injuries, Co Rd 82 NW/Cowdry Hts NW, Alex.

911 hang up, nothing heard but static, return calls get busy signal, house and garage secure, appeared that nobody was home, Alex.

Probation violation, transported to jail per probations, Alex.

Check welfare of person, wishes a check on his 12-year-old daughter who he hasn't heard from in a while, the mother of his daughter recently passed away and the child is staying with a friend of the mother, everything was OK, advised comp, Evansville.

Personal injury crash, truck rolled over several times, I-94 MM 95, Alex.

Public assist, just off the I-94 headed to Brandon, car was in the ditch and was pulled out but she is scared and would like a deputy to help her into town, Alex.

Personal injury crash, westbound roll over, I-94 MM 90, Brandon.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Drug-related activity, witnessed some possible drug activity, two vehicles involved acted suspicious.

Suspicious activity, comp reporting another party has some of his property and is refusing to give it back.

911 hangup, baby crying in the background, baby dialed the phone.

Fraud, no monetary loss, just thought the activity was suspicious, she notified her bank about the activity.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Child custody matter, comp reporting that kid’s mother is not following court order.

Public assist, comp had questions on a trespass letter, filled one out and served it to male party.

Check welfare of person, mother called hotline for son threatening to hurt himself, mother took gun away from male and crisis team is waiting for response until cleared by law enforcement, hospital called for detox transport to St. Cloud.

Public assist, would like to speak to officers about ex driving without a driver’s license, says she will be meeting him in the APD parking lot to exchange daughter and would like an officer there if he is driving.

Suspicious activity, caller states that things are moved in her house and doors are open that weren't when she left for work, caller has been there since 4, all clear.

Drug-related activity, guests smoking marijuana in room, spoke with parties and advised of complaint, could not smell marijuana.

Sexual assault report, Prairie Community Services, caller states vulnerable female was sexually assaulted today by the person transporting her.

