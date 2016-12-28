Icy roads cause crash, leaving one injured

According to a press release, a 2003 Ford Ranger, driven by 19-year-old Alexander Bowe of Plymouth, was eastbound when Bowe lost control on an icy patch of road. Bowe crossed over into the westbound lane and collided with a 2014 Ford Fusion, driven by 34-year-old Jason Ahrens of Garfield.

Ahrens was taken to the Douglas County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Responding to the crash were the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria Police Department, the Alexandria Fire Department and North Memorial Ambulance. LifeLink III helicopter was originally called to the scene but was canceled.