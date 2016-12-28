Search
    Icy roads cause crash, leaving one injured

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 3:25 p.m.
    This crash occurred about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 on County Road 82 in Alexandria. The driver of this vehicle was transported to Douglas County Hospital. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)

    Icy roads caused a Wednesday afternoon crash in Alexandria that left one injured.

    At approximately 11:02 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a call of an injury crash on County Road 82 near Cowdry Heights Northwest.

    According to a press release, a 2003 Ford Ranger, driven by 19-year-old Alexander Bowe of Plymouth, was eastbound when Bowe lost control on an icy patch of road. Bowe crossed over into the westbound lane and collided with a 2014 Ford Fusion, driven by 34-year-old Jason Ahrens of Garfield.

    Ahrens was taken to the Douglas County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  

    Responding to the crash were the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria Police Department, the Alexandria Fire Department and North Memorial Ambulance. LifeLink III helicopter was originally called to the scene but was canceled.

