Vehicle falls through ice on Lake Osakis
A sports utility vehicle broke through the ice on Lake Osakis on Dec. 26 at about 9:30 p.m.
The 30-year-old driver, Nathan Heinz of Sauk Centre, was driving a 2008 Ford Edge back from the lake when it fell through 10 to 15 yards from shore in about 4 feet of water near the south public access.
"The guy was coming off of the lake, wasn't paying attention and drove on the wrong side of an ice heave," said Osakis Police Chief Chad Gulbranson. "It was too late to turn away and his car went in."
The water came up to the window of the vehicle, Gulbranson said.
Heinz, who was alone, was not injured, and the vehicle was towed out.
The Osakis Police Department assisted the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at the scene.
The ice near the public access won't be safe until colder weather settles in and people are urged to use caution if they go out on the lake.