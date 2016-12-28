Vehicle falls through ice on Lake Osakis

"The guy was coming off of the lake, wasn't paying attention and drove on the wrong side of an ice heave," said Osakis Police Chief Chad Gulbranson. "It was too late to turn away and his car went in."

The water came up to the window of the vehicle, Gulbranson said.

Heinz, who was alone, was not injured, and the vehicle was towed out.

The Osakis Police Department assisted the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at the scene.

The ice near the public access won't be safe until colder weather settles in and people are urged to use caution if they go out on the lake.