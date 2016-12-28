Law enforcement blotter: Tuesday, Dec. 27

Drug-related activity, found some drug paraphernalia in her son's room, would like a deputy to stop, person two was issued citation and transported to Douglas County Jail for probation violation, Alex.

Suspicious person, person hitchhiking on 82 just east of Garfield, gave person one a ride to the food shelf in Alexandria, transported person one back to residence in Garfield.

Trespassing complaint, reporting ice fishermen are parking on the road and walking on his property to get to the lake, one vehicle was parked at the location, vehicle owner was contacted and advised of the complaint, Alex.

Public assist, Glenn's Towing requesting lights for a pull-out, Alex.

Theft, concerned that employees are taking items out of a truck, suspect was located and admitted to stealing Salmon from trailer, stolen salmon was collected to be returned to owner, Garfield.

Public assist, comp has questions about male hanging around their home that possibly has warrants, male does not have active warrant at this time.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Property damage crash, injury crash, State Hwy 29 S.

Public assist, comp needs officer to verify VIN on vehicle to register it in Florida.

Property damage crash, out with one in the ditch, minor, Co Rd 82 SE/S Mckay Ave.

Hit and run, someone hit comp’s blue Ford pickup last night in the parking lot, suspect lives at that address, going to try and get the plate, minor crash report as of now, Kenwood Dr.

Threats, male was at her door looking for her son and making threats, suspect has left, no direction of travel.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, 10th Ave E/Nokomis St.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, minor, 4th Ave E/Maple St.

Personal injury crash, neck injury, 3rd Ave E.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Property damage crash, someone rear-ended him, 30th Ave W/State Hwy 29 S.

Suspicious activity, employee reporting a missing narcotic.

Public assist, has questions about a possible OFP violation.

Trespassing complaint, owner of house believes there are three young males trespassing at the property, he stated his wife stopped by earlier and found these males there, comp lives about 25 miles away and stated house was left open so previous renter could gather stuff and move out, person two arrested on warrant, notified comp that house was secured, comp requests extra patrol.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, State Hwy 29 S.

Child custody matter, ex will not bring child back again.

Check welfare of person, female sitting in a white car next to their delivery truck for the last hour and a half, car is running and she appears to be on the phone, spoke with female and she was fine.

Suicide threats, 23-year-old female trying to drink something toxic to die, transported to ER.

Property damage crash, was involved in a minor crash, they exchanged info but would like a report, Latoka Ln SW/Nevada St.

Theft, wife had her phone, driver’s license, credit cards stolen, does not need to speak with anyone, just wanted it documented in case it shows up.

Hit and run, car rear-ended her and took off, 50th Ave W.

Public assist, needs assistance retrieving belongings, was able to retrieve most items, will need a second trip when she has a new residence.

Check welfare of person, female is a diabetic and no one can get ahold of her for several hours, party was sleeping.

Suspicious activity, male holding girlfriends pink jacket, appears to be on something, business closed upon arrival, nothing further.

Public assist, Someplace Safe requested comp to speak to law enforcement about following up with addiction services with HRO, comp is going to trespass person one from his property, he is going to send a letter and also bring a copy to the PD.

Check welfare of person, male had argument with parents, has PTSD and has been drinking tonight in hotel room, comp is unable to get ahold of male, person was fine, but intoxicated, called comp to let her know of the outcome.

911 hang up, two 911 hang ups received, unable to make contact on ringback, made contact with manager, he was not aware of any issues, he is going to make contact with each department and see if anyone needs anything, also stated they just got a new phone system.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.