Office building in Alexandria will become a church

The building, located at 912 State Highway 29 North at the end of a frontage road on the east side of the highway, will include a sanctuary, fellowship hall, classrooms and other church uses.

It will have enough seating for a congregation of 125 people and a parking lot with at least 32 stalls.

Four conditions must be met. A building permit and a separate sign permit are required; there must be one parking stall for every four seats; and any exterior lighting must be hooded and directed away from the public street.

A permit was required because the building, the Runestone Office Center, is located in a general business zone.

Council member Bob Kuhlman, who owns the building, recused himself from the discussion and vote. His wife, Janice, also owns the building.

The new owner, listed on the land use application, is Jeffrey Ferguson of Carlos.

Under the city's comprehensive plan, the area is defined as commercial and church use is allowed.