Five things to know from Alexandria City Council

Four of the 16 units in the building are designated for low-income families. The agreement would have kept those four units income-restricted and added a rent restriction for five years.

In return, Torborg Builders would have continued to receive the financing but the annual amount of the increment would be cut in half, to about $11,400, split between the property owner and the city.

The city's share would be placed in a fund used to affordable housing projects in the future.

The council, acting as the Economic Development Authority, didn't approve the request Tuesday night. It failed on a rare tie vote of 3 to 3. Virgil Batesole, Bob Kuhlman and Bobbie Osterberg voted no while Todd Jensen, Dave Benson and Mayor Sara Carlson, who votes as an EDA member, voted for it.

Kuhlman said that the rents that are being charged are already at TIF-required levels. Batesole agreed, saying he didn't see a benefit to the city.

Osterberg said she wanted to see updated data about whether the city has enough affordable housing units without having to offer more tax increment financing.

The city modified its TIF policies months ago to allow already existing projects to extend their affordable housing commitment for an additional five years. Requests will be considered on a case by case basis. Tuesday's request was the first one to go before the EDA.

The household income limit for a family of four to qualify for affordable housing is $33,850 and the maximum gross rent that can be charged for a family that size is $982 per month, according to the city's policy.

In another TIF related decision, the council unanimously agreed to amend its TIF policy to require assessments to be made on the value of the land and completed improvements, which will bind the development to a minimum market value for property tax purposes.

It will clearly spell out the original market value of the property while also providing a checks and balance to ensure the values represented are realistic, according to Nicole Fernholz, AAEDC director.

Fairgrounds task force

On a split vote, the council approved two members to a task force that will help implement the Fairgrounds Area Master Plan that was approved last month.

They include council member Jensen and planning commission member Ken Ryan.

The task force will make recommendations to the city and the Douglas County Agricultural Association on timetables, cost allocations and other decisions related to the future use of the fairgrounds property.

The appointments were approved with three members, Jensen, Benson and Osterberg, voting in favor. Kuhlman abstained and Batesole voted no.

Batesole said the agricultural board is not in favor of the master plan and Kuhlman said he'd feel more comfortable with the task force if the ag board would have asked the city to form it.

Jensen responded by saying that the master plan was approved after months of public hearings, feedback and support from the ag board.

The task force will make its report to the council no later than Dec. 31, 2018. After that, the task force will be dissolved, unless the council takes action to extend it.

Missing link up for another award

The "missing link" project on North Broadway in Alexandria is up for another award.

The council directed staff to apply for the 2017 Minnesota Department of Transportation's Environmental Stewardship Awards through the University of Minnesota's Center for Transportation Studies.

The city was recently awarded a Local Government Innovation Award by the Humphrey School of public Affairs for the innovations associated with last summer's missing link project. A temporary display was set up on North Broadway that showed where bicycle lanes, pedestrian crossings, parking spaces and small trees could be located in the future.

The goal of the project is to make the north end of Broadway, the part that's located right next to the Central Lakes Trail, safer and more accessible to bicyclists, pedestrians and others who are using the trail.

City Engineer Tim Schoonhoven said the project would be an excellent candidate for the Center for Transportation Studies' award. "I believe this kind of statewide recognition is very good for the reputation of our city," he said.

The application will be submitted jointly between the city and Horizon Public Health.

Help for first-time homebuyers

As it has in the past, the council authorized city staff to apply for funding under the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency to help first-time homebuyers. In 2016, local lenders such as Bremer Bank and Wells Fargo were able to assist three homebuyers in acquiring homes in the city by accessing $312,252 in state housing funds.

Over the past 20 years, nearly $6.9 million in loans have been provided locally through the program.

The city's annual cost to have local lenders access the mortgage assistance is $40, which is later returned to the city.

Economic board may dissolve

The council took the first step in dissolving the city's Economic Development Board, which was created in 1996.

There are already a number of board and entities that review tax increment financing or tax abatement applications — the EDB, the Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission, the Alexandria Economic Development Authority and the Lakes Area Economic Development Authority.

Dissolving the EDB would eliminate some of the confusion. City Administrator Marty Schultz said that the board typically meets only two to four times a year and is not required by state statute.

When discussing boards, commissions and committee appointments for next year, the mayor and council members asked whether the EDB — a necessary idea at the time — may have served its purpose and could be dissolved.

Schultz emphasized that the action the council is taking is in no way a statement about the existing board members. The current members will be surveyed to see if they're interested in serving the city in a different capacity.