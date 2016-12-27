Here's a look at those items:

Voyager Dr. waterline

The council referred a plan to build a water main loop on Voyager Drive to its budget committee for the city's 2018 budget.

The city has considered the project for many years but has not taken action because of the cost, currently estimated at $258,000.

Although there is only one unserved property along the route — The Midwest Clinic of Dermatology at 110 Voyager Drive — the watermain loop is an important part of the overall water system, said City Engineer Tim Schoonhoven and would result in better water flows and lower maintenance costs.

Alexandria Light and Power indicated that it would pick up 40 percent of the cost.

Rental inspections

The council authorized the Alexandria Housing and Redevelopment Authority to inspect rental units in the city again next year.

The total cost was capped at $21,000 for the year. This year's cap was $18,000.

Initial inspections for smaller apartment buildings, one to 11 units, is $61.50 per unit while the larger buildings are charged $18 per unit.

The fees cover rental inspector salary, benefits, supplies and training.

Property owners who fail to show up for an inspection are charged $25.

Property clean-up charges

Property owners who failed to cut their grass and weeds, maintain their trees and shrubs or remove junk and rubbish will have to pay the city for doing the work.

The council agreed to certify the costs with the county auditor so the expenses can be included as a one-year special assessment on the property owner's taxes.

The assessment also applies to charges the city incurred to remove snow from the downtown area that was supposed to be removed by business owners.

The total amount of the charges is $5,902.

Agreement with school district

The council updated its memo of understanding with Alexandria School District 206 about the public, educational and government access cable TV channel, Charter channel 181.

The new agreement changes the location of where the equipment is stored from Discovery Middle School to the Alexandria Area High School.

The city agreed to pay $5,000 to the district for housing the equipment, maintenance, technical support and providing access for the cable TV operators, Kevin Howie and Mark Ripley. The school district recently created a site that allows city council meetings and other Channel 181 programming to be played on demand from the city's website.

The council also approved the 2017 operator agreement for the channel. Howie and Ripley will receive $20 per hour with the provision that the city may limit the hours worked to keep the channel under its $18,000 annual budget.

All fees and payments will come out of that budget.

New carpeting

The council accepted a low quote from Cullen's Home Center to replace the carpet in the north hallway of City Hall for $3,390.

The carpet was showing a lot of wear and will be replaced with carpet tiles instead of rolled carpeting.

Building permit software

The council approved a new software program to help the building department process permits, track inspections and scheduling, and allow online or ePermits. The total cost for 2017 is $20,055.

The council approved a joint powers agreement that will give the city membership and access to the new LOGIS system.

Virgil Batesole voted against the agreements, saying that the provisions in the contract were "super scary" and could leave the city on the hook for additional charges.

City Planner Mike Weber said the joint powers agreement is the same one that was submitted to the council seven months ago, and was reviewed by the city attorney who found nothing in it that exposes the city to liability.

The city expects to start converting its existing software into the new system next month and go live with it in April or May, which is the normal start of the construction cycle.

Data practices policies

The council approved a personnel committee recommendation to update its data practices policy.

The policy calls to appoint City Administrator Marty Schultz as the responsible authority for data practice policy and procedures. He will help create procedures to identify which employees will have access to nonpublic data and develop policies for safeguarding the data.

Under state law, government entities are required to have two policies about access to government data — one explaining the rights of the public and the other explaining the rights of data subjects.

The new policies will replace those adopted in 2000.

Personnel committee

The council considered a motion from council member Bob Kuhlman to change the makeup of the city's personnel committee.

The amendment would have changed the number of council members who serve on the committee from one to two, which would increase the total number of committee members to five. Others who serve on the committee include the mayor, the human resource director and the city administrator or his or her designee.

Kuhlman, who served on the committee this year, said the additional council member would give the committee more experience. He said it took him a year to learn about the issues.

His motion failed when no one seconded it.

Bond change

The council approved a change in the language for the $2.465 million in refinancing bonds it approved this past July.

The amendment is a technical correction that has no impact on the bond payments, Schultz said. It has no financial impact on the city, he added.

Fund transfers

The council approved resolutions that clear up financial loose ends for the year. It agreed to approve fund transfers to reconcile the records and authorized the city administrator and financial director to make the transfers. City Finance Director Jane Blade agreed to inform council members about the amounts being transferred.

Revolving loan fund

The council agreed to subordinate the city's existing revolving loan fund agreement with Jorge and Christine Odio that will allow them to refinance a loan for Subway North. The current balance on the $50,000 loan is $14,375.

Licenses approved

The council renewed the following licenses for 2017: brewer/taproom — Copper Trail Brewing Company; electronic cigarettes — Ebacco LLC; garbage hauler — Tom Kraemer Inc., Waste Management; off-sale and Sunday malt liquor — Copper Trail; on-sale beer — China Buffet; on-street loading zone — Village Cooperative; pawnbroker — Alex Pawn Shop; tobacco — SAVE Tobacco Superstore, Jill's Gas and Grocery.