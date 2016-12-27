A dark and stormy Christmas: Ice causes havoc

And the ice presented numerous problems throughout the county, including many downed trees, power outages and crashes.

Although the precipitation was hard to calculate because it was a mixture of snow and rain, Shawn Devinny, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service out of Chanhassen, said the Alexandria area saw nearly 0.7 inches of rainfall, which occurred mostly on Christmas Day. When it comes to snow totals, Devinny said unlike rain, there are no automated ways of calculating the amounts. It is all based on human observers who do the best they can, he said. Snowfall totals for this area over the Christmas holiday were estimated to be about 2 inches, he said.

Power outages

The wind, colder temperatures and rain produced a plethora of ice accumulations across the county with ice not only building up on roads, but also on trees and powerlines, wreaking havoc all over.

Ryan Rooney with Runestone Electric Association said there were around 1,400 REA members without power starting around 5 p.m. on Christmas Day. By 7 p.m. that night, he said there were more than 500 members without power and that the number kept climbing until around 3 a.m., which he said was the turning point and the electric company started gaining some ground with getting power restored to its customers.

"By 4:30 - 5 p.m. (Monday), there were under 10 members without power," said Rooney. "And by 9:30 p.m., power was restored to everyone."

Rooney said the largest area without power was just north of Lake Miltona and most of the power outages were due to broken poles that were covered in a thick layer of ice.

Other areas that were hit hard, said Rooney, were the east side of Lake Mary and the south side of Lake Andrew. He noted that there were quite a few customers affected near Pocket Lake as well.

Rooney offered some advice to those who lose power. First off, he said, "Never assume someone else has already called it in. We have a 24-hour call center, so call us."

He said it is best to call REA directly and to not call law enforcement authorities.

Before calling, he said to check and see if there are others in the area or neighborhood that might be without power, too.

"If possible, make any local observations before calling. Observe everything and then call us," he said.

Trees down

With the rain came plenty of ice build up on trees, power poles, flag poles, vehicles and antennas and more. A post on the Echo Press Facebook page about storm damage from last weekend's ice storm garnered numerous responses.

Pictures showed trees and branches down on Nokomis Street, in Fillmore Park, behind Wade's Automotive and Repair in Miltona and on a clothesline in Nelson. There were a couple photos that showed trees bent in half from the weight of the ice, but not broken, at Grace Baptist Church in Alexandria and at a home near the Alexandria Golf Club.

Several photos also depicted driving conditions around the county with the blowing and drifting snow, icy roads and the whiteout conditions. Check the Echo Press' Facebook page to see all the photos.

Crashes

According to Douglas County Sheriff Troy Wolbersen, because of the early warning of the ice storms, people seemed to plan well and made good decisions regarding the timing of their travel. He said the amount of crashes on Christmas Day wasn't too bad, although deputies helped with some vehicles in ditches.

Monday, the day after Christmas, however, was a bit busier, Wolbersen said.

"Ice-covered roads and more people traveling led to a number of vehicles in the ditch and a two-vehicle crash on County Road 82," Wolbersen said. "That crash resulted in serious injuries for a passenger."

There was a minor crash along Interstate 94 near mile marker 93, between Brandon and Garfield, involving a semi truck. The semi reportedly slid off the road and flipped on its side, according to Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash occurred about noon Monday, Dec. 26. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, crews worked to move the inventory — bags of feed and grain, according to Grabow — from the flipped over semi to another semi.

In addition to weather-related incidents, Wolbersen said Douglas County deputies kept busy with disputes and disagreements.

"The holidays are a great time for families to get together and most households have an enjoyable holiday," said Wolbersen. "In some cases, however, people that don't normally spend a lot of time together don't always get along and usually, alcohol is involved and then problems occur."

Wolbersen also said thankfully, the ice-coated trees and downed power lines didn't last long because there was a short warm-up in the temperature.

Overall, however, Wolbersen said the holiday weekend was "very manageable" for his deputies.