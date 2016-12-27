Child custody matter, in the lobby requesting to speak with a deputy, indicates his wife will not allow him to take the kids for the holidays even though he has an order from a judge stating differently, ex-wife said she would meet in St. Cloud tomorrow, Garfield.

Violation of court order, comp witnessed a male that should have no contact with minors pull in to Knotty Pine with an 8 to 10-year-old boy in the truck with him, no violation, party is not restricted from contact, conducted welfare check at suspect's residence, his mother stated he had left with his 19-year-old son, Brandon.

Vehicle through ice, comp drove by and saw a snowmobile go into the water by the Carlos/Darling bridge, she is turning around to see if she can see the snowmobile, she doesn't see him or any tracks, while on the phone the rider called 911, DNR report, Alex.

Utility company call, downed overhead line, unsure what it’s for, caller will be out walking dog and waiting for deputy, Alex.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Suicide threats, comp called 911 saying her son called her from a landline in Glenwood and is threatening suicide, call was forwarded to Pope County but they were unable to locate number, made phone contact with comp's son who stated he was fine and did not need any help, son stated he will call mom and let her know he is OK, Pope County notified, comp given region 4 crisis info, Glenwood.

Check welfare of person, teenagers are at their father's tonight and caller states he has a habit of drinking, would like them checked on because she can’t get ahold of them, person three is a type one diabetic and mom is concerned, everyone OK, kids will call mom, Alex.

Sunday, Dec. 25

Personal injury crash, one vehicle rollover, I-94, MM 110.

Child custody matter, comp needs it reported that her ex did not show up to the safe exchange with her children, Osakis.

Suspicious vehicle, unoccupied vehicle on Co Rd 7 between Brandon and I-94, vehicle towed by Glenn's Towing, Brandon.

Utility company call, tree on fire and smoldering with embers coming off, it is touching a power line, Runestone Electric called stating they were unable to locate the tree, Garfield.

Monday, Dec. 26

Order for protection violation, comp received a Skype message from her husband (the respondent), the message seemed of a dire nature where he is homeless and living in his vehicle and has nowhere to turn to, comp is concerned for his welfare more than the violation, it is unknown where he may be, comp stated that person one was kicked out of his friend's residence today and is staying in his vehicle that is low on gas and he has no money, comp thinks he may be drinking and off his meds, Alex.

Public assist, would like assistance gaining access into her house, lock was frozen, was able to gain entry after breaking the ice, Alex.

Check welfare of person, hasn't heard from daughter since Friday, caller is currently in nursing home so he is unable to check himself, advised party to call her father, she says she is OK, Kensington.

Public assist, his ex-girlfriend will not leave the house, he is currently not home, would like a phone call, girlfriend has lived at comp's house for the past four months, they broke up and she will not leave, advised of eviction and HRO processes, Carlos.

Crash with two or more vehicles, two vehicle crash, one injured, Co Rd 22 NW/Co Rd 82 NW, Alex.

Fight.assault, comp and brother got into fight, brother got physical with comp, would like it documented, spoke with witnesses who said comp was drunk and fell, Miltona.

Neighbor dispute, intoxicated neighbor yelled at him in his driveway, person two was very intoxicated and stated he did not do anything, person two was advised of the complaint and person one was told to call if he had any further issues, Alex.

Vehicle through ice, Lake Osakis.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday, Dec. 23

Juvenile trouble, comp stated his nephew hasn't been seen since he left for school this morning, stated nephew was upset this morning and has done this in past, he was at his friend's house, after speaking with his mother she stated he left her a voicemail earlier in the day that he as going to be at a friends house.

Suspicious vehicle, has been at location a few different times the last half hour, comp left for work and her kids are home alone, vehicle left prior to arrival.

Property damage crash, 50th Ave W.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, one vehicle up on the sidewalk, 13th Ave W/Fillmore St.

Threats, comp reports he was threatened with a baseball bat.

Check welfare of person, comp concerned for her son as he's not answering his phone all day and she spoke with a couple of friends that said he was drinking pretty heavily last night, comp would like a call back, person was fine, he was going to call his mother back.

Stolen vehicle, comp in lobby to report that a vehicle was stolen but has already been recovered, he wants to report it stolen because a wallet was found in the vehicle.

Trespassing complaint, vehicle at the private access and the people are fishing there, comp states the access is only for those that live on Sara Ave.

Order for protection violation, person one is at his house and was served an OFP last night barring her from being there, female arrested for violating OFP.

Public assist, comp has split from ex but are both on apartment lease, she returned to apartment today and her ex took her dog, comp wanted to know about the civil process regarding small claims, comp was going to contact Someplace Safe.

Stolen vehicle, wants to report a stolen vehicle, vehicle was borrowed to party and at this point be deemed as stolen.

Theft, female in custody for shoplifting.

Suicide threat, wife is suicidal and has possibly taken pills, transported to ER.

Suspicious activity,comp stated two people got out of vehicle and threw something at a parked Walmart semi, comp stated parties are now in the store, checked the semi and saw no damage or items that were thrown, person one threw unwanted food out of window by truck, cleaned up mess he made.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Suspicious vehicle, car at the intersection by Casey’s just sitting there, has been there for about an hour with lights off, Pokemon Go player parked on road.

Child custody matter, comp doesn't want father of child to have Christmas day, she says that the papers state that he gets the kid on that day but if he is not consistent with his visitation that he doesn't get his weekends or holidays, male party had also called stating that female won't give him the child on the 25, he was even willing to switch 24 for the 25 since the mother has plans for the 25, advised to follow the paperwork.

Harassment, has had mysterious things happening like the same tire being damaged on three different occasions, added to extra patrol requests.

Property damage crash, in parking lot, Broadway St.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, 12th Ave W/Bryant St.

Public assist, comp would like extra patrol at location (her mom's residence), her son may be attempting to go there and get his things out of a locked shed and he should not be on the property.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Hit and run, N Nokomis St.

Public assist, manager of unit advised party her locks were not on properly and units were not secure, checked units and nothing was taken, units were then secured and party was given ride home.

Property damage crash, minor, 3rd Ave E.

Check welfare of person, party has seizures and hasn't been answering the phone which is unlike him, party is not home, he left a note on his door for comp stating he had to go see his father who had a heart attack, and he would call comp as soon as possible.

Theft, had a package by the mailbox and it was taken, would like officers to review the cameras to see what happened.

Public assist, wants boyfriend removed from home, he’s been asked to leave and won’t pay anything, also has been physical with her before, would like a call from an officer, called comp, stopped out at residence, unable to make contact, apartment door was open and phone sitting on counter, apartment was cleared due to previous domestic assaults, nobody home.

Check welfare of person, caller stated her ex husband got a message from their granddaughter that she took some pills and slit her wrist, comp would like her and her children checked, comp did not know if she was telling the truth or not, made contact with female and she was OK.

Sunday, Dec. 25

Missing person, comp hasn't seen her daughter since Dec. 23 and is not sure where she is, comp stated she has a possible boyfriend from Willmar she might be with, comp also stated her phone must be off, checked a few locations around town, person at residence said she made it to her residence in Willmar, spoke with comp, who just learned her daughter was at her home in Willmar.

Child custody matter, comp would like to speak with an officer regarding his child's mother not letting him have his child today, attempted phone contact with mother but did not get an answer, advised comp to document issues he is having.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Child custody matter, comp requesting officer assist him in picking up his child from her mother's house today, comp states the mother of his child is to allow custody on even Christmas holidays, however she won't allow him time with daughter, advised comp that this is a civil process and how to go about the correct process.

Drug-related activity, anonymous complaint of green van in parking lot and he believes they are doing drugs inside, person one at place of business using wi-fi, no drugs.

Suspicious activity, comp stated someone just tried to kick in his door, he will meet officers out front.

Check welfare of person, comp would like her 8-year-old old daughter checked on, daughter is staying with father, who made comments about not returning her per court order.

Suspicious person, comp states a female is knocking on the doors/windows of her home and won't leave, person two was knocking on door to speak with person one, who ignored person two, person two left, nothing criminal.

Theft, hospital employee would like to file a theft report.

Utility company call, multiple callers reporting power outage in NW quadrant of the city.

Public assist, tree down in her yard with just a few branches in the road, also a street lamp down on the sidewalk, ALP came out and shut power off to light and cleared wires.

Child custody matter, mother did not return daughter to him, would like to speak with an officer, wanted it documented that the child was to be returned and mother sent text stating that would not be happening.

Public assist, Holiday Inn security requesting assistance with a customer that can't pay their restaurant tab, advised party to have tab paid by 10 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 26

Stolen vehicle, stolen from garage, located at relative’s residence.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Drug-related activity, car sat in front of his house yesterday, then went to address in incident log, thinks there may be some drug activity going on.

Theft, in lobby to report a theft of a package.

Public assist, jogger noticed a male setting up what looked like a tent on the trail, male also had a sleeping bag, tent was empty upon arrival.

Hit and run, vehicle hit in parking lot, State Hwy 29 S.

Fight/assault, report of two male parties in a black pickup with "dark" something written on windshield, assaulted another male party in a white Chevrolet at the Holiday Gas Station south of the interstate, neither party present at Holiday, talked to employee and he had not seen anything or heard about it.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Child custody matter, comp's ex will not return child, has missed three drop off times.

Property damage crash, no injuries, minor, S Broadway St.

Property damage crash, no injuries, minor, 34th Ave E.

Crash with two vehicles, two vehicle crash, one injured, Co Rd 22 NW/Co Rd 82 NW.

Public assist, vehicle outside comps window that has been trying to start his car for a while, vehicle started and left.

Check welfare of person, found a young child outside cold and crying and brought home but mom did not seem to care and yelled at the kid, spoke with aunt of child and child and mother already left, no answer on phone.

Check welfare of person, Crisis Connection employee talked to someone that stated they had tried committing suicide this week, she only has a phone number and first name, phone pinged in Sauk Centre.

911 hangup, female stating girlfriend’s son broke hearing aide and she needs help, juvenile male arrested for domestic.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.