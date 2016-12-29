Search
    Update: Passenger still in hospital after icy crash near Garfield

    By Al Edenloff Today at 8:48 a.m.

    Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on an icy road near Garfield Monday night, Dec. 26 and one is still in the hospital.

    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about the crash on County Road 82, just west of County Road 22. Deputies learned that Patricia Dickey, 30, of Evansville was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado west bound on County Road 82 and lost control of the vehicle on very icy roads and began to slide sideways.

    Dickey's vehicle slid into the east bound lane and was struck by a 1997 Ford F150 driven by Michael Swiontek, 26, of Evansville. Swiontek's vehicle struck the passenger door of Dickey's vehicle.

    Beverly Dickey, 64, also of Evansville, was a passenger in the Silverado and had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Garfield Fire Department. She was taken to the Douglas County Hospital and later transferred to St. Cloud Hospital. As of Wednesday night, she remained hospitalized in fair condition.

    Patricia Dickey was treated for her injuries and released. 

    The cause of the incident was the result of very icy road conditions.

    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Garfield Fire Department/First Responders and North Ambulance.

