Two injured in icy crash near Garfield

Dickey's vehicle slid into the east bound lane and was struck by a 1997 Ford F150 driven by Michael Swiontek, 26, of Evansville. Swiontek's vehicle struck the passenger door of Dickey's vehicle.

Beverly Dickey, 64, also of Evansville, was a passenger in the Silverado and had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Garfield Fire Department.

Patricia Dickey and Beverly Dickey were transported to the Douglas County Hospital by North Ambulance to be treated for injuries.

Patricia Dickey was treated for her injuries and released. Beverly Dickey was admitted and remains in critical condition at the Douglas County Hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

The cause of the incident was the result of very icy road conditions.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Garfield Fire Department/First Responders and North Ambulance.