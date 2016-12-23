A Christmas gift that fits to a 'tee'

The 10-year-old Alexandria boy, a big Vikings fan, was disappointed when the field goal was missed. But he was also curious about how hard it could be to make a 27-yard kick. So, he set to work to find out.

"I was kind of mad when he missed that field goal, so out of paper I made this 27-yards, and I said, 'How hard can this be?'" Daniel recalled. "Then I tried kicking it and I wasn't very good. So then I started getting some more respect for the kickers and punters."

For months Daniel had been practicing his kicking and watching his idol. So, when Walsh got cut from the Vikings on Nov. 15, Daniel was crushed. But again, he took matters into his own hands.

"He got cut from the team and I decided to make my own team, the North Dakota Cheetahs," Daniel said. "I sent him the letter to be on the team."

Daniel said he chose to put the team in North Dakota because they don't have an NFL franchise. His mother, Angela, also happens to be from Underwood, N.D.

Included in the letter, Daniel also sent photos of his own kicking form and technique, hoping for feedback.

At first, Daniel was anxious to hear back. But a few weeks passed, the family began getting ready for the holidays and the letter fell to the wayside.

Then, on Wednesday, Dec. 22, the Jacksons received something in their mailbox.

"We were coming back from church Wednesday night, and I opened up the mailbox and there was a package slip," Angela said. "I was thinking maybe it was a Christmas present. I saw that it said to Daniel Jackson, and the sender's name was Walsh. Daniel just said, 'You're kidding, Mom, you're kidding.'"

But she wasn't. Blair Walsh had really responded to Daniel's letter, and had sent a package in return. The package included an autographed rookie card, a football used in a Vikings game, some of Walsh's personal kicking gear and a letter of his own.

The letter read,

"Hey Daniel,

First of all, thank you so much for being such a true fan. I really appreciate it and it really means a lot to me. Secondly, I absolutely would like to be on your team. It sounds like a lot of fun.

Daniel, I'm sending this Vikings game football and some of my personal kicking stuff so you can practice your kicking with some official equipment. I loved looking at your sequential photos of your kicking technique. Keep practicing hard. That's what I always did. Keep me up to date on the progress.

By the way, the big tee is for kickoff and the small tee is for field goals for players your age.

Finally, although I'm disappointed I'm not with the Vikings anymore, I'm really looking forward to getting a fresh start with a new team. I can't wait to get back to it. Good luck, Daniel, and many thanks for your support.

Your friend,

Blair Walsh"

The whole family was shocked at the fact that Walsh had gone above and beyond in his response to Daniel.

"The fact that Walsh even responded, that says a lot about his character," said Craig, Daniel's father.

Even in the cold weather, Daniel is honing his skills.

"He built a field goal upright, and he shovels off an area now in the winter so he can go out there," Angela said. "And specifically, 27 yards is what he's working on."

"He'll go out there and practice until dark almost every single day," Craig said. "One day, we were out there for an hour and it was 10-below and probably 30-below windchill. But he was out there for an hour kicking footballs. He's very driven."

And now, when Daniel practices, he has a little something extra to help him out.

"These things that Daniel got (in the package), they're things he (Walsh) used, too," Craig said. "It's kind of extra special for Daniel to know that these are the things Walsh used when he was practicing to get better."