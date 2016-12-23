Law enforcement blotter: Thursday, Dec. 22

Check welfare of person, comp would like a welfare check done on her mom and mom's husband due to drinking, was released from detox a few days ago and they are not answering phone, all OK at residence, they were going to call daughter, Alex.

Check welfare of person, concern for her mother that has a blood disorder and drinks, comp talked to her mom yesterday and her mom told her to call back today, comp has tried about 30 times with no answer, this is unlike person one who always answers her phone, comp called back and stated she made contact with her mom and all was OK, Evansville.

Public assist, comp would like an escort to retrieve some property, restraining order served this afternoon, escorted comp to get belongings, Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday, Dec. 22

Suspicious activity, believes people are after him, said Cadillac was following him, no vehicle found, he did not recognize vehicle or driver, he will call if he needs anything else.

Suspicious activity, pickup with snowmobile in the back and bigs lights was in her driveway and people got out and knocked on her windows then left, house is in Osakis.

Criminal damage to property, mailbox damage, think it might be the neighbors.

Order for protection, comp has a restraining order on neighbor, wants to kick them out of the park.

Property damage crash, minor, 50th Ave W.

Stolen vehicle.

Theft, reporting several items missing.

Child protection issue, received child protection report from Douglas County Social Services.

Public assist, want officer present when they escort a disgruntled employee out, comp called back and stated that the employee left.

Child protection issue, received child protection report from Douglas County Social Services.

Order for protection violation, spoke with attorney's office, determined no violation occurred.

Vehicle unlock, comp called from City Hall, elderly female locked her keys in her car, vehicle was unlocked for party.

Public assist, comp has an active order for protection and needs to get a vehicle, comp wanted officers to know that a friend will be dropping off a vehicle and he will pick up the friend a few blocks away.

Property damage crash, minor, State Hwy 29/Blackridge Bank.

Public assist, wants to retrieve personal property.

Child protection issue, HRA has pest control, checked apartment and found an unclothed 2-year-old alone in the apartment, person one arrested on Stearns County warrant.

Threats, comp evicted someone out of his building and he's making threats to him.

Public assist, comp is worker for after school program and stated a parent has not picked up their child yet, mom’s on her way.

Suspicious vehicle.

Gas leak, strong smell of gas in house and utility company can come out until next week.

