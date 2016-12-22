Uncertain future for disabilities services

Mike Burke, who leads the Alexandria Opportunities Center, which provides employment for people with disabilities, said the challenge is to "preserve choice for some and give choice to others."

Burke and more than 60 others gathered Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Alexandria Opportunities Center to discuss the changes taking place in disabilities services.

Providing their insight into the situation were Claire Wilson, assistant commissioner for Community Supports Administration within the Minnesota Department of Human Services, and Kevin Goodno, a state lobbyist and lawyer representing employment providers like the Alexandria Opportunities Center.

They explained how one of the driving forces behind the changes is the federal government, which is pushing to integrate people with disabilities into jobs in their communities. But some parents fear that will mean places like Alexandria Opportunities Center will close or shrink, eliminating the best workplace option for many.

Linda Gaugert of Alexandria has an adult daughter who works at the Opportunities Center who would not have the ability to maintain good working relationships in a mainstream work setting, she said.

"If my daughter has to go into the workforce, she will become more isolated, not less," Gaugert said.

Some other changes taking place include how reimbursement rates are set for those who provide services for the disabled. Goodno said those service providers rely on payments from Medicaid, and a new statewide formula, mandated by the federal government, has meant more funding for some agencies but less for others.

Burke said his facility, which serves more than 110 clients with disabilities, is looking at a funding cut of $200,000 in the next two years.

Wilson said that overall spending on disabilities services is up. But Goodno said about 70 percent of employment centers will get less funding with the formula change.

Another factor affecting disabilities service is the labor shortage. Goodno and Burke said the cuts in Medicaid reimbursement, the primary source of revenue for the employment centers, limits their ability to pay competitive wages for staff members.

Goodno said the federal mandates were aimed at some states that have not been as progressive as Minnesota in providing disabled services. But Minnesota is still trying to figure out what changes it needs to make to stay in compliance with federal regulations, making for an uncertain future for service providers, the disabled and their advocates.

Gene Rossum of Brandon, who has a grandson with special needs, said disabilities services "are probably moving forward, but we are not moving forward with a good plan."

Wilson said the state will develop a stakeholder group to provide input as the plan evolves and encouraged those at the meeting to continue to be vocal.

"You are a very powerful group of people," she said.