Ice skaters urged to be patient

This is making it very unsafe for city crews to clear all the snow from the surface, according to Bill Thoennes, park superintendent.

On Monday, Dec. 19, crews drilled some test holes to gauge the thickness. They stayed away from the “island area” where they could see open water, but other areas had between 5 to 7 inches of ice, Thoennes said.

“We made the decision to use a snowblower and clear the snow off where we knew we had decent ice,” he said. “As for now, we are not going to remove anymore from the ice, mainly because we can’t without risking dropping in another unit like we did a year ago trying to clear off the snow.”

The area that was cleared is safe to skate on, Thoennes said Wednesday. He added that hockey boards won’t be set up until there are 11 to 12 inches of good ice to hold the weight of the hockey boards and the weight of the Zamboni, which is used to resurface the ice.

The park department asks the public to be patient.

“There is nothing that we can do to make the ice freeze any faster on the lake,” Thoennes said. “We know that people look forward to lacing up the skates and enjoying what Alexandria has to offer. There are just some things that are out of our control.”

The park department did flood Legion Park again this year but as of Wednesday, ice wasn’t forming because of the milder temperatures.

“We were hoping to have it open by Christmas weekend,” Thoennes said. “We will have to wait and see how it goes.”

The Legion Park location is just for free skating. No hockey sticks or pucks are allowed.

“We want this to be a tranquil, relaxing environment for skaters to enjoy the outdoors,” Thoennes said. “This area will have lights that will come on at 5 p.m. to 9:30 every evening once we get it open.”

This year’s ice season is a bit ahead of last year. Last winter, the park department tried to clear snow off the Noonan Park pond on Dec. 27 but the front mount tractor with a snowblower dropped into the pond.

The city was able to put up only one of the two hockey rinks and didn’t open the warming house until Jan. 15.

“It is so hard to predict what the weather and the lakes will do ... we live in Minnesota,” Thoennes said.

Skaters may check the city of Alexandria’s website for the latest on Noonan Park and Legion Park.