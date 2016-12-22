Law enforcement blotter: Wednesday, Dec. 21

Public assist, something attacked and killed her dog, Alex.

Fire, vehicle, car fire in a garage, male has burns on his hands and face, fire was extinguished by the homeowner, vehicle is a total loss and minor damage to another vehicle, Brandon.

Public assist, comp stating his wife has his credit card and will not give it back, spoke with both parties and property returned, Alex.

Public assist, requesting extra patrol, email sent to deputies on duty requested days, Alex.

Public assist, reporting a report from yesterday is a false report, wishes to speak with a deputy, Carlos.

Public assist, staff member is harassing her, resident was upset about being told what to do, spoke with resident and staff, Alex.

Door found open, couple open doors at business, secured by owner, no issues, Carlos.

Suspicious vehicle, checking on vehicle at access, stargazing, Alex.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Check welfare of person, comp’s son saw mother leave earlier tonight and believes the kids are alone, left voicemail with person one, no answer at door, comp called back said person one was at the VFW, checked VFW and she wasn't there, report sent to Douglas County Social Services.

Property damage crash, minor, State Hwy 29 S.

Suspicious activity, employee went to haul garbage and there is a silver four-door car in the back, occupied by two, gone on arrival.

Juvenile trouble.

Property damage crash, southwest corner by Herberger’s, driver one was at fault, State Hwy 29 S.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, minor, 6th Ave E/Jefferson St.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Harassment, lives in Starbuck, a female from Alexandria has been calling him and he wants it to stop, advised comp to get an HRO or block the phone number.

Child custody matter, reports husband took child out of school without her knowledge, comp did not have signed paperwork showing she had sole custody of the child, phone call in to the city attorney's office for review.

Public assist, comp is landlord and has questions on evicting someone now on the lease.

Theft, lost her credit card last night and someone just used it at King Tobacco.

Child custody matter, comp stating her child’s father has not returned their child and she would like to speak to someone, father was last in Parshall, ND and she cant get ahold of him, comp was going to call Mountrail County Sheriff’s Office to have them do a welfare check, comp cant get ahold of any of his family members.

Personal injury crash, two vehicles, 50th Ave W/State Hwy 29 S.

Public assist, extra patrol requested.

City nuisance violation, someone is pushing their snow onto the sidewalk and leaving it there, people can't get to church and can't see into the intersection, spoke with comp and will speak with zoning office tomorrow.

Fight/assault, client would like to report an assault by another client in the home, parties are separated for the evening and staff will keep them seperated, no assault charges at this point.

Suspicious activity, couple individuals tampering with the donation cars behind the church, driving a loud older Explorer, subject parked in the lot to visit a nearby house, subject stated that she was walking around the vehicles to find the least amount of snow leading to the house, advised subject it was private property and she needed to park elsewhere.

