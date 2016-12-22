Meet the new Pet of the Week: Fifel (w/video)

Fifel is a 4 to 5 month old male mouse.

The LAHS says, "Fifel is a handsome guy who is friendly and fun! He loves to run run run on his wheel!"

If you are interested in adopting Fifel, call the LAHS at (320) 759-2260.

The LAHS animal shelter is open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays (noon to 6 p.m.), Thursdays and Fridays (noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 3811 Nevada Street SW in Alexandria.