Law enforcement blotter: Tuesday, Dec. 20

Abandoned vehicle, vehicle on the side of the road may be an issue for other cars later, passerby stopped and said the owner of the vehicle was at their house, will have it moved by noon, Farwell.

Public assist, comp requesting assistance in getting property back from her ex, she will be getting some further information and then will contact officer to set up time and date, Kensington.

Suspicious activity, she got a call that on Sunday that someone was backed up to her deceased mother's house with a Uhaul and used a crowbar to gain access, she lives in the cities and nobody has checked on the house, bank owns house now, house was secure, Carlos.

Criminal damage to property, someone hit comp’s mailbox on Sunday, Alex.

Suspicious activity, yesterday morning they had a male try to enter the house through the garage, he was scared off by their dog, just wanted law enforcement aware, Alex.

Attempt to locate, reporting her husband took his meds and left the house upset, he is a veteran and has several service related issues, person one was at residence upon arrival, spoke to him there, everything appeared fine, he was not a danger to himself or others, comp arrived home, spoke to her also, she had other questions relating to relationship issues, Alex.

Criminal damage to property, comp indicating her husband punched her windshield and broke it, Miltona.

Suspicious vehicle, reporting vehicle that has already been checked on, Alex.

Criminal damage to property, mailbox hit, Brandon.

Suspicious vehicle, checking on vehicle behind school, engine is cold and vehicle is unoccupied, comes back to party from out of the area, will have dispatch call school in the morning, Brandon.

Door found open, gambling manager found store door open and no one around, east door was found unlocked with alarm set, business was searched and cleared with K-9 assistance, no evidence of a break in was observed, Alex.

Threats, kid got in a fight today at school and now the parents are threatening the comp, intoxicated father showed up at her door, no threats were made, comp was going to speak with the principal in the morning to look into the verbal altercation that occurred at the Osakis school, Osakis.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Drug-related activity, found a syringe with a substance inside, destroyed.

Check welfare of person, comp stating a friend posted goodbye on Facebook two hours ago and has been suicidal in the past, party no longer lives here, moved somewhere south of the cities, no further info at this time, comp is going to contact party.

Theft, comp wants to report money taken from his account.

Drug disposal, empty drug box in front lobby.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, no injuries, 10th Ave E/Broadway St.

Property damage crash, car vs. UPS truck on curve, no injuries, Fairgrounds Rd/Willow Dr.

Juvenile trouble, incident handled by school, transported student home.

Stolen vehicle.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Theft, comp stating there was a lady in there that stole a bunch of stuff and put it in her car, comp went out to get the items and states the female tried to run her over.

Theft, theft of DVDs.

Theft, three males fighting in the parking lot, citation for theft.

Property damage crash, minor, no injuries, I-94 SW/State Hwy 29 S.

Death investigation, checked on his son and found him deceased.

Check welfare of person, unattended child in the back of running vehicle parked by market entrance, unable to locate.

Fight/assault.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.