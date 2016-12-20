Christmas Weekend Storm Update

Tonight, following a mild and sunny day, many roads have developed frosty conditions which is creating extremely icy stretches of roadway. Use extra caution as icy stretches may not be visible until drivers encounter them. Overnight, a few scattered snow showers are expected to produce a few areas of light snow accumulation.

Late tonight and Wednesday, a Wind Advisory has been posted for central and western North Dakota. Strong west to northwest winds are expected to gust to 40 mph of more causing drifting snow. Again, many roads are expected to become icy and there may be a few spots with visibility problems.

The weekend storm is still too far away for details, but a couple of more likely scenarios are coming into form. Track One would take a major low-pressure system right up over the general Fargo area Christmas Day. This would likely place heaviest snow north and west of Fargo with either lighter snow, rain, or maybe a wintry mix through Fargo and points south and east. Track Two would take the low further south and bring the heavy snow accumulations further southeast. Either scenario is likely to create difficult travel conditions and also changeable conditions. The anticipated large and powerful scale of this storm means some areas that appear to be missing the brunt of the storm Sunday may still get hit Sunday night or Monday.

Best advice to holiday travelers is to check road conditions and the latest forecast before attempting travel the next few days. we can help you with that right here on this website as well as on the regular news on WDAY and WDAZ.

Meteorologist John Wheeler