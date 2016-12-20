County gives feedlot the OK

The Wagners can begin expanding their 680 animal unit feedlot to the proposed 6,800 animal unit feedlot. And this makes the couple, whose farm is just north of Millerville on County Road 7, very happy as smiles spread across their faces when the permit was approved.

"I am very pleased with the county board's decision," said Joe Wagner in an email to the newspaper. "One of my goals at the inception of this project was to keep the whole process fact-based and I believe that the facts showed through and spoke for themselves. Douglas County is fortunate to have as much economic diversity as it does, one of which is agriculture. It is great to know that agriculture is alive and well in Douglas County."

Commissioner Jerry Johnson made the motion to approve the conditional use permit and Commissioner Bev Bales said, "I would like to commend those who have looked at this project and hashed and rehashed it over and over. I will go along with it."

The Dec. 20 meeting was the last meeting for Johnson and Bales, as neither one refiled for the position.

After touring a similar facility in southern Minnesota, Commissioner Owen Miller said, "I think (the project) is an added value to this area."

There were words of advice given by County Board Chair Jim Stratton to those with concerns about the project who were in attendance at the meeting. For those who are worried about the quality of water, he suggested they go out and get samples of the lakes, rivers and streams they are concerned about. The reason he advised them to do this is so they have a baseline.

"You don't know if it's being polluted," said Stratton. "Get out there and get samples. Then monitor it. If you don't have a baseline, you have nothing to compare it to."

Stratton said he likes to deal with the facts.

"Opinions are wonderful, but facts are even better," he said.

Commissioner Charlie Meyer said the project was a huge undertaking and that he appreciated all the phone calls and emails.

Prior to making their decision, Stratton said, "I know there are a number of people here, but this is not a public hearing. This is decision time for the board. We've heard the concerns and we've considered the facts and now it's up to the board."

The Wagners will still need land use permits for all of the buildings, along with a construction stormwater permit from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for the construction process, according to Dave Rush, Douglas County land and resource management director.

Check the Friday Echo Press for a more detailed story.