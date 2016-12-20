Alexandria school levy goes down

The 2016 payable 2017 tax levy was set at $11.386 million, which is a $1.655 million decrease from the 2015 payable 2016 $13.041 million tax levy, according to Trevor Peterson, director of business services for the Alexandria School District.

In 2015, the Legislature addressed facility needs of school districts with its new Long Term Facility Maintenance Revenue with equalization aid, which Peterson said made a big impact on the school district.

"The state said all districts need to be equal and need to take care of their facilities," said Peterson. The maintenance revenue replaced several other funding sources, including health and safety, deferred maintenance and alternative facilities funding. Before the new facilities maintenance revenue, Peterson said the 25 largest school districts in Minnesota were investing $2.79 per square foot in maintenance projects compared to 58 cents per square foot for all other districts.

The Long Term Facilities Maintenance is a category that falls under the General Fund and it saw a 62.65 percent increase in funds from last year's levy to this year's levy. The funding for the levy that was payable in 2016 was $467,731.11 and for the levy amount payable for 2017, it is $760,769.76 — an increase of $293,038.65.

Peterson, who presented the information to school board members and asked them to approve the levy, noted that the state Legislature and the governor's administration establishes overall tax policy for the state, are the sole authority to create levy options and also controls school levy parameters, including the amount of state aid and tax bases used for levies.

There are several key steps in the levy process, said Peterson, including determining the estimated market value for each parcel of property in the school district, calculating the tax capacity and market value for each parcel, setting of formulas, detailed levy limits being calculated and adopting the levy.

The final step, according to Peterson, is the county auditor's office divides the final levy by the tax capacity to determine the tax rate needed to fund the approved levy amount. The tax rate is then multiplied by each parcel's tax capacity and market value to determine the school district's actual tax amount.

Something important to note, said Peterson, is that the school district's budget year is different than the county's and city's, which operate in a calendar year — January 1 through December 31. For the city and county, the 2017 taxes provide revenue for the 2017 calendar year.

School districts are different in that their budget year is July 1 of one year through June 30 of the next year.

"The 2017 taxes provide revenue for the fiscal year 2018," said Peterson. "Which is July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018."

A look at the numbers

The total $11.4 million levy is divided among the general fund, community service fund, debt service and debt service on Other Post Employment Benefits, or OPEB, which is for retirees. Here's a look at the individual amounts:

• General fund levy — $5,480,276.64 ($5,040.031.62 last year) increase of $440,245.02.

• Community service fund levy — $494,369.80 ($449,332.63 last year) — increase of $45,037.17.

• Debt service fund levy — $4,661,958.89 ($6,766,488.30 last year) — decrease of $2,104,529.41.

• OPEB debt service fund levy — $749,653.00 ($786,095.63 last year) — decrease of $36,442.63