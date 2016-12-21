Big concern, big cost: Cleaning Lake Winona

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency asked for the public's feedback about a draft of a report that details how to reduce pollution in Lake Winona. The goal is to reduce an overabundance of phosphorus that's causing algae blooms, which turn the lake green, make it less clear and hamper fishing and swimming.

Meghan Funke, an environmental scientist hired by the agency, told about 50 attendees that the phosphorous is coming from several sources — stormwater runoff from inside and outside the city, the atmosphere, and treated wastewater that is discharged into the lake by the Alexandria Lake Area Sanitary District's treatment plant.

Adding to the problem is that carp in the lake are feeding on the lake bottom, stirring up the phosphorus, Funke said.

The agency's goal is to cut the amount of phosphorus getting into the lake every year by about 50 percent, reducing the phosphorus to 75 parts per billion (ppb). Funke said the recommended amount is more lenient than several other shallow lakes in the state that are at 60 ppb.

One measure that would help clean up the lake is to remove the carp and construct control barriers to keep them out of the lake, Funke said. There used to be a carp barrier on the lake, but it was removed several years ago.

Meeting the goals will take "creative thinking" by the city, surrounding townships, the treatment plant and property owners, Funke said. Some ideas: better lawn management, improved septic systems, more catch basins and rain gardens, and new township ordinances.

Another key part of the plan requires the treatment plant to reduce the phosphorus it's discharging into the lake by 19 percent within 10 years.

The report states that the sanitary district should consider moving all or part of the discharge to another location, or use other disposal technologies such as rapid infiltration basins or applying it on the land.

After the presentation ended and was opened for questions, Bruce Nelson, the director of the sanitary district, noted that the plant is already removing 97 percent of the phosphorus it receives. He questioned whether removing much more would have a measurable impact on the lake.

Nelson said that the state was looking for someone to blame for the excess phosphorus and the treatment plant was "the pigeon."

Nelson said the biggest impact in cleaning up Lake Winona would be to draw the lake down to the bottom, which would kill all the fish, and then keep the carp out with traps.

"If you leave here with one thought, it's this: The carp have to go," Nelson said.

Nelson said the many improvements were made at the plant between 2005 and 2014 that have reduced the phosphorus levels and they are starting to see the results. The plant is "very close" to meeting the new phosphorous requirements and has met them on a yearly basis but not on the monthly basis that the MPCA requires, he added.

The sewer district, Nelson said, is working on a facility plan, which includes treatment and non-treatment alternatives.

Expanding the plant to meet the new phosphorous goals would cost roughly $10 million, Nelson said. He said the district would ask the MPCA for short-term relief or a waiver until the lake is drawn down before spending that kind of money.

"We're not saying we're not doing anything," Nelson said. "In fact, we've done a lot, but we don't want to waste people's money either."

Even if the lake meets all the new water quality standards and becomes clearer, it is still very shallow and could become weed-choked, Nelson said.

Other requirements may be lurking down the road, such as chloride and nitrate limits, that are hard to plan for and come with a heavy cost, Nelson said.

Paul Nelson, a member of the ALASD board, was also concerned about the expense.

"Is this going to do any good?" he asked. "This is a big economic impact in this community — $10 to $12 million."

He added that the MPCA should take into consideration the tax burden the new requirements would place on the sewer district's customers.

Funke said she would take the concerns raised at the hearing back to agency leaders.

A couple of other questions were related to the agency's $5.6 million estimate of the cost of reducing phosphorus. Funke said that the number was a very rough estimate, based on an average per-pound expense.

One attendee asked where the plant would put its discharge when Lake Winona is being drawn down. Bruce Nelson said it would be piped across Lake Winona to a culvert on Fifth Avenue.

Another person asked what impact Winona has on the other lakes downstream, which includes the chain of lakes.

Funke said it is complex because each lake is different but that over time, all the lakes could become green. "Imagine if that plant wasn't there — how much more phosphorous would be in Lake Winona," she said

After reviewing the comments from the Dec. 16 meeting, the MPCA may revise the report before submitting it to the EPA for approval.

See the report

The 62-page report about Lake Winona may be reviewed online at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/water/tmdl/lake-winona-%E2%80%94-excess-nutr.... (Click on the TMDL report and implementation plan.)

Written comments may be mailed to Denise Oakes, MPCA, 714 Lake Ave., Suite 220, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501, or sent by email to denise.oakes30 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2017.

Written comments on the draft report must include: a statement of your interest in the draft TMDL report; a statement of the action you wish the MPCA to take, including specific references to sections of the draft TMDL that you believe should be changed; and specific reasons supporting your position.