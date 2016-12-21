Search
    Kids and 'cops' take over Walmart

    By Celeste Edenloff Today at 8:00 a.m.
    Alexandria Police Officer Brian Kakach shops with a child during the Shop With a Cop program last Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Walmart. (Contributed)1 / 2
    Douglas County Sheriff's Office employees, Deputy Ben Jarvi (left) and Sergeant Ron Boyden help a child pick out Christmas presents at Walmart during the annual Shop With a Cop event. (Contributed)2 / 2

    The task of Christmas shopping can be daunting, especially for young kids who want to buy presents but maybe don't have any money. For some kids, the task was much easier because of the Shop With a Cop program.

    Wednesday, Dec. 14, 20 children from around the area each received a $50 Walmart gift card and then they were paired up with local law enforcement personnel from either the Alexandria Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Osakis Police Department, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources or the Minnesota State Patrol.

    The program has been running in this area for more than 10 years, said Douglas County Sheriff Troy Wolbersen.

    "It is a great program that all of us enjoy being a part of," said Wolbersen. "The sponsors make it possible and the opportunity it offers is surely appreciated."

    The Shop With a Cop program is a partnership with Bernick's Pepsi, Walmart, the Douglas County Sheriff's Federation and local law enforcement, he said.

    The children are selected by working with the local schools and social services and is based on need. Wolbersen said, there are always more "cops" than there are kids. From his office, Wolbersen said it is not only the deputies that participate, but also correctional officers and dispatchers.

    "The Shop With a Cop program gives us a chance to give back to those who really need it and lets them know we care," Wolbersen. "The best part of the holidays is giving and this is one way for us to be a part of that."

