    The end of a long road

    By Al Edenloff Today at 10:55 a.m.
    A ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the end of a two-year project on Highway 29 in south Alexandria took place on a chilly Monday afternoon in the Fleet Farm parking lot near the bridge. City and county leaders attended, along with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the contractor, Central Specialties. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)

    City and county leaders bundled up on a cold Monday afternoon for an unusual ribbon cutting: The completion of a two-year reconstruction project on Highway 29 in south Alexandria.

    Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and representatives from Central Specialties, the prime contractor for the project, also joined the celebration.

    Highlights of the $15 million project include:

    • Four lane expansion of Highway 29 from Interstate 94 to Douglas County Road 28.

    • Realignment of County Road 28 near the intersection Highway 29 and County Road 87.

    • Construction of a roundabout at County Road 28 and County Road 87.

    • Replacement of the Highway 29 bridges over Interstate 94.

    • I-94 ramp modifications near 50th Avenue South.

    Central Specialties and its subcontractors completed the major work just ahead of schedule in early November.

    "We know it's been a long two years for drivers and businesses on the south end of Alexandria," said Jody Martinson, MnDOT district engineer. "We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding."

    The work marks the end of several years of construction on the MnDOT system in Alexandria.

