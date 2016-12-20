Law enforcement blotter: Monday, Dec. 19

Public assist, comp stating his car broke down last week and he needs a ride to Alex to rent a car, comp unable to call taxi, transported to Alexandria, Miltona.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, Geneva Golf Club Dr NE/Liberty Rd, Alex.

Suspicious activity, comp stating someone tried to break into his shed this weekend, Alex.

Suspicious person, two males walking eastbound on 82 seem to be out of place, comp stating they tossed a cell phone, person two arrested on Ramsey County warrant, Evansville.

Property damage crash, comp stating someone crashed into her mailbox this morning, spoke with comp and will follow up with the driver of the vehicle, Alex.

Suspicious activity, neighbor observed someone in seasonal home, not aware of any workers that should be there, cancelled prior to response, electrician at home doing work, Alex.

Suspicious activity, comp believes someone is trying to break into his home, last two nights has seen lights flashing in his windows, observed one set of fresh tracks circling his home that were by the propane tank, no damage or break-in occurred at property, searched area and were unable to locate described vehicles in the area, Alex.

Suspicious activity, party has a very large fire in his garage and he is outside yelling, person one was trying to turn a clothes dryer into a wood stove, fire was put out, person one transported to ER for an eval.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday, Dec. 19

Property damage crash, minor, Fillmore St.

Criminal damage to property, car took out his mailbox last night, he knows who did it and they are working things out but would like a report.

Property damage crash, comp called in crash that happened in Elden’s parking lot on Dec. 9.

Property damage crash, comp stating someone just went off the road and landed in her garden, no damage to vehicle, minor landscape damage to residence, Agnes Blvd.

Public assist, male in a wheelchair stuck in a snowbank, comp called back stating he is out, no assistance needed.

Criminal damage to property, reporting a former resident has broken the door and blocked herself in the apartment.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, 4th Ave E/Hawthorne St.

Property damage crash, two vehicles in the parking lot, drivers exchanged insurance information prior to arrival, State Hwy 29 S.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Check welfare of person, has not heard from her daughter since Dec. 9, would like her checked on, she lives with person two, spoke with daughter over the phone who stated she is not in harm and does not need help.

Public assist, warrant arrest.

Missing person, person was found at the hospital, manager came and got him.

Suspicious person, comp almost hit male in all dark clothing heading south on Pioneer.

Attempt to locate, suspect in assault that happened in Todd County.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.