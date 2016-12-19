Property damage crash, car is in the ditch just off the turn at the intersection, vehicle is still running, Co Rd 14 NE/Co Rd 66 NE, Miltona.

Fraud, comp in lobby reporting possible fraud while making online purchases, had a strange occurrence while checking out with Amazon, did not complete the transaction and was able to redo it with no issues, Alex.

Check welfare of person, has called in several times demanding that law enforcement transport her son from one hospital to another and was advised to contact the hospital directly, seems to be very confused and forgets that she has called previously, located comp's son at his employer, left a message for him to call home, her grandson is home with her, advised him to call if he needs any assistance, Evansville.

Missing person, comp stated her daughter was bailed out by person two at 4 p.m. yesterday, comp stated she and her husband haven't been able to locate their daughter, comp spoke with bondsmen and he stated person two did bail her out from Douglas County Jail yesterday, comp stated her husband checked person two's address in Brooten and made contact with him but he said she was not there, comp was advised by Pope County to file report with DCSO, comp also stated her daughter has no phone.

Property damage crash, two vehicles by the light pole, citation for possession of drug paraphernalia, Nelson St, Nelson.

Check welfare of person, comp wanted welfare check done on person one, Alex.

Suicide threats, male party threatening suicide, possibly by heroin overdose, person one appeared fine, did not want any assistance, person one did state he has personal issues he will deal with and he was advised if he needed any help to contact law enforcement, Alex.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Civil matter, comp states her ex won't put propane in for the heater and it has been out five days, comp stated he is upset with her because she won't let him have the kids on Sunday, comp was told by person one that once the gas runs out he will no longer fill it, comp is now upset that he will not have it filled and she refuses to go stay somewhere else, comp was advised that law enforcement could supply her a space heater if need be, Alex.

Property damage crash, comp tried to pass Bobcat plow and ended up hitting a mailbox, E Lake Carlos Dr NE, Carlos.

Trespassing complaint, comp was notified by a neighbor that people are using her property to access Spring Lake for fishing, comp advised to post property, comp is going to contact neighbors and see if they will post property, comp requested extra patrol in the area, Miltona.

Snowmobile complaint, comp concerned about snowmobiles driving through yards in the new development, had questions about DATA trail location and the possibility of moving it, referred to DATA trail association, Garfield.

Check welfare of person, comp would like law enforcement to see if friend has heat in her home, made contact with person one and she is heating the house from the electric stove, the house was warm when officer stepped in and she will soon be moving in with a friend, comp was notified.

Suspicious vehicle, occupied SUV on the side of the road with flashers on, person one ran out of gas, has help coming with gas, person one stayed in squad until help arrived, Alex.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Public assist, person walking southbound by the beach, checked the area, unable to locate, Le Homme Dieu Beach/State Hwy 29.

Missing person, has not seen subject for two years, concerned about person one, no contact since November 2014, missing person report completed, Miltona.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday, Dec. 15

Juvenile trouble, assisted with student.

Hit and run, white truck driven by a female hit a red Pontiac Grand Am in the parking lot and then left scene, caller states the driver works at Walmart, cited for no Minnesota driver’s license and hit and run.

Property damage crash, comp had accident approximately 15 minutes ago, would like a call back, 14th Ave/Jefferson St.

Property damage crash, no injuries, 17th Ave E/Broadway St.

Crash with two or more vehicles, pulled into the Subway parking lot, 50th Ave W.

Property damage crash, no injuries, 3rd Ave E/Nokomis St.

Juvenile trouble, incident happened the day before.

Public assist, comp is manager of convenience store in Nebraska, male party from Alexandria got gas there and drove off with the pump in his car, would like call back, spoke with comp and attempting contact with person one to forward information about gas pump damage that occurred.

Theft, loss prevention office would like to have an officer stop to talk about a theft from yesterday.

Personal injury crash, 50th Ave W/State Hwy 29 S.

Runaway, group home resident ran approximately five minutes ago, heading toward Voyager school, located and dropped off at the group home.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, not blocking traffic, Nokomis St/Pioneer Rd.

Friday, Dec. 16

Suspicious vehicle.

911 hang up, called back several times, nothing on the other end then a hang up, last time received voicemail, parents disagreed on discipline for child, child was spanked after playing with fire.

Attempt to locate, person one lives in Alexandria, cut his tracking bracelet today and is on the run, Grant County has his vehicle at a bus stop and is currently looking for this subject, party has been found by Grant County.

Suspicious activity.

Hit and run, Rainbow Rider smacked his car at 10th/Broadway and continued driving, last seen in the area of the hospital.

Suspicious activity, passenger car with Alexandria Cardinals on the side, driven by a younger male, driver did a few cookies in the cul-de-sac while all the lights on the vehicle were flashing, then got out and left the car, gone on arrival.

Public assist, vehicle dropped some items, advised driver they dropped debris, driver picked up debris.

Hit and run, comp stated she was run into at location by a blue Impala with no hub caps last seen heading towards Osakis, male arrested on warrant and charged with fleeing.

Theft, gas drive off.

Property damage crash, minor, 10th Ave E/Nokomis St.

Hit and run, damage to their parked vehicle, 6th Ave E/Kenwood St.

Property damage crash, in parking lot, 34th Ave W.

Criminal damage to property, reporting a customer that ripped his sink off the wall, customer is now at Zorbaz.

Public assist,

Saturday, Dec. 17

Property damage crash, two vehicles, minor, 50th Ave W/State Hwy 29 S.

Death, natural.

Drug-related activity, comp would like to pass on some suspicious activity, comp had some concerns about neighbor, info will be passed on to task force.

Juvenile trouble, 15-year-old in APD lobby stated he just ran away from home, spoke with juvenile over issues, agreed to be transported home, worked things out with mom.

Theft, theft of wallet from Walgreens or Walmart last night, her credit card has been used at KFC and Osakis Gasmart, Todd County deputy advised to call APD.

Harassment, in APD lobby wants to report he is being harassed.

Property damage crash, minor, 18th Ave W/Broadway St.

Public assist, comp states husband has locked her out, parties were advised of options.

Property damage crash, minor, 5th Ave E/Jefferson St.

Public assist, locked one-and-a-half-year-old inside vehicle, officer got behivle unlocked.

Traveler’s aid, comp reports a female approached her in the parking lot said she needed gas and had no money, was in a Mercury Sable in southeast corner of lot, party is homeless and is trying to get to Fergus area to stay with friend.

House/apartment unlock, locked out of apartment.

Property damage crash, minor crash, no injuries, 3rd Ave W.

Check welfare of person, mom would like daughter/son checked on, dad is possibly drinking, mom is on her way, person one was a 0.21 BAC but OK to stay alone, children went home with mom for evening due to alcohol consumption.

Theft, two shoplifters in the loss prevention office.

Property damage crash, minor, no injuries, 3rd Ave E.

Stolen vehicle, comp and girlfriend got into an arguement and she took off in his vehicle, comp doesn't want to report the car stolen at this point, he thinks she might come back later once things cool off.

Public assist, bat in the house, got it out.

Harassment, ex-boyfriend is harassing her again, provided comp with information on an HRO.

Personal injury crash, minor injuries, one vehicle, one injured, driver arrested for second degree DWI, N Nokomis NE.

Property damage crash, comp's vehicle was damaged while in the parking lot, involved in a crash earlier in the day.

Public assist, CO alarm is going off, 17 and 18-year-old home, not feeling ill, helped change battery in the detector.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Threats, comp's wife is threatening and harassing him, no direct threats made, comp was worried about his daughter, spoke with him about seeking advice from an attorney, advised him to seek and HRO against his ex and provided him with Someplace Safe contact information.

Criminal damage to property, someone damaged comps yard with a vehicle last night.

Harassment, her soon-to-be ex-husband has been harassing her, advised of HRO process.

Property damage crash, involved in a minor crash, he and other driver looked and determined there was no damage, when he got home he noticed damage, did not get other driver info, will attempt to get license plate from cameras but told comp other than that not much officers can do, 50th Ave W.

Check welfare of person, wants to know if his 1-year-old daughter is OK, has been having issues with his ex and he can't get ahold of her, saw daughter and she is doing well.

Check welfare of person, comp stating his daughter stayed at the Super 8 last night and checked out this morning, female was to go to a blood transfusion at DCH and did not show up, female has been given a month to live, her cell is at home.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, vehicle one slid into vehicle two, drivers exchanged insurance information prior to arrival.

Telephone calls/harassment, her girlfriend passed away, she had gotten permission from deceased mom to take some items, now deceased's niece is texting her accusing her of stealing, wanted to know how to tell the niece to stop contacting her.

Hit and run, someone hit comp’s car while she was inside.

Harassment, comp’s son's mother is posting stuff about him on Facebook, wanted officer to ask person one to take a post off of Facebook.

Public assist, has been fighting with her boyfriend and would like an escort to get some property, comp wanted officer to try and get ahold of person one for a property exchange, person one didn't answer phone, comp was told to contact management and have them open the door for her to get her belongings.

Public assist, customer was making bartenders feel uncomfortable this evening, male left bar and has called multiple times stating they made a mistake, would like this documented and an officer to assist bartenders out to their vehicles, remained in area until employees left.

Check welfare of person, has been hearing yelling and loud noise on and off for the past hour and a half, male left prior to arrival, heard female walk to the door, but she wouldn't answer, she has current felony warrant out.

