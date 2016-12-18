Alexandria Area High School holds Christmas concert

The choir members and musicians entertained the crowd with a constant flow of narration, singing and music, using the entire Performing Arts Center without pause to give the audience a unique, hour-long holiday experience.

Songs ranged from popular Christmas hymns like “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “The First Noel” to a funny “Text Me Merry Christmas” performed by the Silhouettes.

The program ran through twice, once beginning at 3 p.m. and the other at 5:30 p.m.