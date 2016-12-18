Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Alexandria Area High School holds Christmas concert

    By Ryan Pietruszewski Today at 6:16 p.m.
    The Carolers perform during their portion of the Alexandria Area High School Christmas Concert on Sunday. They sang six songs – including "White Christmas," "The Infant King" and Christmas Time is Here" – before caroling their way off the stage down the hall. (Ryan Pietruszewski | Echo Press)1 / 3
    A group of Cellos plays during the combined choirs portion of Sunday's Christmas concert. (Ryan Pietruszewski | Echo Press)2 / 3
    Donning notorious ugly Christmas sweaters, The Silhouettes perform a lighthearted "Text Me Merry Christmas" on Sunday during the Alexandria Area High School Christmas Concert. (Ryan Pietruszewski | Echo Press)3 / 3

    Alexandria Area High School hosted the Christmas concert titled “In Terra Pax” on Sunday in the Performing Arts Center, featuring the school’s concert choir, select women’s choir, symphony orchestra, sinfonia, the Carolers and the Rainbow Strings.

    The choir members and musicians entertained the crowd with a constant flow of narration, singing and music, using the entire Performing Arts Center without pause to give the audience a unique, hour-long holiday experience.

    Songs ranged from popular Christmas hymns like “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “The First Noel” to a funny “Text Me Merry Christmas” performed by the Silhouettes.

    The program ran through twice, once beginning at 3 p.m. and the other at 5:30 p.m.

    Explore related topics:Newschristmas concertAlexandria Area High SchoolEntertainment
    Advertisement