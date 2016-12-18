Alexandria Area High School holds Christmas concert
Alexandria Area High School hosted the Christmas concert titled “In Terra Pax” on Sunday in the Performing Arts Center, featuring the school’s concert choir, select women’s choir, symphony orchestra, sinfonia, the Carolers and the Rainbow Strings.
The choir members and musicians entertained the crowd with a constant flow of narration, singing and music, using the entire Performing Arts Center without pause to give the audience a unique, hour-long holiday experience.
Songs ranged from popular Christmas hymns like “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “The First Noel” to a funny “Text Me Merry Christmas” performed by the Silhouettes.
The program ran through twice, once beginning at 3 p.m. and the other at 5:30 p.m.